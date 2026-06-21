Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
3m

I want to C ARRESTS AND PROSECUTIONS NOW!! FAUCI is a MASS MURDERER!!

Reply
Share
Prometheus Sputnik's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik
1h

Why would governments stop lieing and gaslighting when there is no punishment

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rand Paul Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture