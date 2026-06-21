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In 2022 Tulsi Gabbard said there were 25 to 30 US funded biolabs in Ukraine and called for them to be secured. Senator Mitt Romney called it treasonous lies. The White House called it Russian propaganda. The mainstream media spent weeks attacking anyone who repeated the claim.

Then the Pentagon quietly admitted there were 46.

Now Tulsi Gabbard’s own declassified documents have confirmed it completely. The US built and supported 40 biolabs in Ukraine working with especially dangerous pathogens including anthrax, avian flu, Ebola, plague, and tuberculosis. At least 12 of these laboratories were carrying out human research. [Dayton Daily News](https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/election-2026-heres-who-filed-to-run-in-may-primary-to-represent-you-in-congress/D5SJQLT4HVCHXEPDZAKYHMXPV4/)

That is not a conspiracy theory. That is a declassified intelligence document released by the outgoing Director of National Intelligence on her way out the door.

Gabbard said politicians and entities within Biden’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of these US funded and supported biolabs. [Ballotpedia](https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_Senate_special_election_in_Ohio,_2026_(May_5_Democratic_primary)) The same people who called her a traitor for raising the question in 2022 were the ones running the cover-up.

Now connect the dots to the Fauci documents released the same week.

The intelligence community was privately taking the lab leak hypothesis seriously from the earliest days of the pandemic while Fauci was publicly calling it a conspiracy theory. When a whistleblower alleged that classified intelligence contradicted Fauci’s sworn testimony to Congress, the Biden DNI’s office routed the complaint not to an independent inspector general but to Fauci’s own boss. A CIA senior official personally stopped analysts from shifting to a lab leak finding.

Forty biolabs in Ukraine working with Ebola and plague. A whistleblower complaint about Fauci buried by the people he worked for. CIA analysts blocked from concluding what the evidence showed. The DOE warning about Wuhan lab risks that never reached the investigators.

Rand Paul has been saying all of this for five years. Every document released this week proves he was right.

This newsletter covers every moment Paul forces accountability on the people who thought they were untouchable.

40% off because Tulsi confirmed 40 biolabs and the truth cannot be buried forever.

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