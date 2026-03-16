BUY BOOK

They said it started from a bat at a wet market. They said it was unforeseen. They silenced dissenters, censored any questions and destroyed people’s lives - all while they knew what really happened.

We are still very angry. We were deceived.

Senator Rand Paul, an ophthalmologist from Kentucky who would not back down, called out Anthony Fauci’s lies during the senate hearings when he stood across from him. Now, he has compiled the entire story in his book *Deception: The Great COVID Cover-Up*, which he narrates with the same passion he showed in those hearings. This is not a soft retelling. It is a scathing condemnation of how the U.S. government (and its associated institutions) funded research using taxpayer dollars to enhance bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab and then covered it up to protect its power and its funding.

Do you remember the fear? Do you remember the “two weeks to flatten the curve” that became months of totalitarianism? Do you remember the masks on toddlers? Do you remember the closed churches? Do you remember the lonely deaths?

Paul peels the mask off the entire charade.

LEARN MORE

He takes you through the DEFUSE proposal of 2018 - taxpayer funds earmarked to increase the potency of bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab. Fifteen federal agencies had knowledge of this plan. There was a whistleblower who took a huge risk to alert the public to the danger of this research. Fauci testified under oath that he had no knowledge of this proposal. But the documents tell a different story.

The book is more impactful because it is Paul himself reading the devastating blows - chapter after chapter, email after email.

You will see how Fauci and his team bullied scientists into signing letters declaring the lab leak theory to be conspiracy nonsense - even though they privately acknowledged the virus seemed to have been genetically engineered. You will learn about the millions of dollars in grant money and royalty payments at stake if the truth came to light. You will learn why questioning the narrative made you a threat to society while the real threats to society continued to run things.

However, the deception did not begin and end with the origin of the virus - and to understand the true extent of how deep this corruption goes, become a paid subscriber so that you can access all of the unedited expose’ we have prepared for you.

Paul does not simply attack the lab. He dismantles the mask theater that damaged children’s ability to speak and interact socially for absolutely no positive effect. He attacks the lockdown madness that ruined Main Street while Zoom elites prospered. He explains how early treatments were suppressed — not because they didn’t work — but because they threatened the “vaccine or bust” agenda.

Rand Paul exposed this attack on liberty.

BUY BOOK ON AMAZON

The book provides a blow-by-blow account of the hearings, the withheld emails, and the stonewalling by EcoHealth Alliance — the intermediary that distributed our tax payer dollars to Wuhan. Paul names the players. He cites the contradictions. He shows how unelected bureaucrats assumed God-like authority over Americans and there was no accountability for their actions.

Fauci was not elected. His agency was accountable to no one except themselves. Nevertheless, they determined policy that overturned the United States Constitution.

Paul’s narration gives it a personal touch. You can almost feel the anger of a man who watched America give up freedom to fear and deceit. You can almost sense the clinical acuity of a physician who sees through the pseudoscience. You can almost experience the unwavering dedication of a constitutional conservative who will not allow history to be rewritten.

Listen to it on your commute, while working out, while walking the dog, and you’ll find yourself energized by the daily routine, turned into fuel for the fight.

COVID was not just a virus. COVID was a stress test for big government and we failed because too many Americans trusted the liars who lied to their face.

Paul’s book — and this book especially — is the wake-up call that Americans still need today. It gives you the facts that the media buried, the courage that the cowards did not possess, and the outrage that every American should carry forward.

They got away with it once. They have the same playbook waiting for the next “emergency.”

Do not let them. Get Rand Paul’s *Deception: The Great COVID Cover-Up* today.

Let the truth come alive with Rand Paul. Understand the truth as it relates to you. Then get ready — because the battle for liberty never ends and this book is powerful ammunition to help reclaim America.

BUY BOOK