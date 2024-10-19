They’re finally admitting that fluoride exposure causes neurogenetic problems. In other words, the industrial waste product, derived from making the atomic bomb, that they tried to play off as “good for you” by putting it in your water, toothpaste, mouthwash, and other products is officially making you dumb, and potentially calcifying your pineal gland. Strangely, even Fauci’s National Institute of Health (NIH) admits that fluoride is toxic.

The toxic pollutant was hard to get rid of and still meet environmental protections, so industry titans decided to poison the masses with it.

A Federal Court Has Ruled Against the EPA About Fluoride

A federal court in California has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency can no longer allow fluoride to be added to our drinking water, and must take action to remove it after findings that the toxin alters brain health. Grassroots activist groups like Fluoride Action Network, have been fighting in court for almost a decade after the EPA denied their petition which would prevent local municipalities from putting fluoride in drinking water in the U.S..

The Findings About Fluoride

Alex Jones and others have been raising the red flag about fluoride for decades. Still, the NTP monograph finally revealed that higher levels of fluoride exposure in drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter, cause lowered IQ in children. And if you’ve not had too much fluoride, you’re still smart enough to know that it doesn’t just affect children.

Way back in 2018, a Harvard study proved that fluoride exposure in pregnant women and their unborn children causes lowered IQ as their children go through normal intellectual development. So essentially, they’ve been dumbing you down from the womb.

Fluoride exposure is also linked to higher levels of Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Fluoride can also lower sperm counts, and alter sperm health. Isn’t that wonderful for those who want to cull the population, killing many of us off, and making the rest of us docile slaves that will sleepwalk into 15-minute cities and universal income governed by a One World Government?

Alex Jones has been raging about this issue for ages but no one took him seriously.

Maybe we should have listened.