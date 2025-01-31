Rand Paul and RFK Jr are two of the best.

They FULLY support medical freedom.

So, we should do our best to support them as well.

Don't you agree?

Let's make common sense great again.

Ron Paul always knew the importance of challenging the status quo.

HIGH ENERGY Rand Paul has picked up the torch of liberty…

He's ready to Make America Healthy Again.

Regardless of who gets in the way!

Bernie Sanders on the other hand, is the fakest of the fake...

The biggest beneficiary of Big Pharma funding.

And the MOST concerned about ONESIES.

Bernie would prefer it if you didn't laugh.

Based Mike Lee made light of Bernie's ridiculous antics.

Bernie pretends to be outside the Deep State, but in the end he's the biggest advocate for it.

Rand Paul and Robert Kennedy Jr have long opposed swamp members like Bernie Sanders — and rest of this group below who sought to take down Trump.

Fortunately, we also have these two to bring transparency, decency, and honesty to government.

Kelley Paul (Rand’s wife) is also celebrating RFK’s confirmation hearings and laughing at Bernie’s ludicrous concerns over onesies.

But, there's still so much to do.

Untested and unproven mRNA treatments should not be forced on American citizens.

We must stand up against the Deep State.

We must Stand with Rand.