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250 years ago today 56 men signed their names to a document that changed the world. They pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to back it up. Most of them paid a price for it.

They did it anyway.

Rand Paul has spent his career in that same tradition. The senator who told Fauci to his face that he was lying to Congress about funding the research that killed millions. The senator who stood alone against military spending bills, foreign aid packages, and surveillance programs that his own party lined up to support. The senator who fought birthright citizenship abuse when the Supreme Court looked the other way. The senator who warned about gain of function research years before the classified documents proved him right.

250 years of American freedom was not built by people who went along to get along. It was built by people who said what they believed when it cost them something.

Rand Paul is one of those people.

Today is July 4th. America’s 250th birthday. And the last day of the 40% off sale on this newsletter.

We chose 40% off because 40 is the number of US funded biolabs Tulsi Gabbard confirmed existed in Ukraine. Labs the government told you did not exist. Labs working with Ebola, plague, anthrax, and avian flu. Labs that Rand Paul warned about while the media called him dangerous.

He was right about those too.

This newsletter covers every fight Rand Paul takes to Washington on behalf of the country those 56 men built 250 years ago today.

40% off ends at midnight tonight. No extensions.

Happy birthday America. Upgrade your subscription before the fireworks start.

Get 40% off for 1 year