Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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Ludmila Lavrova's avatar
Ludmila Lavrova
3h

Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab are Anthony Fauci's accomplices. They too should be brought to justice for their attempts to reorganize the world order through lies and violence.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
3h

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

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