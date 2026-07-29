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Anthony Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, lied to Congress about it, and helped orchestrate the biggest medical cover-up in modern history.

Today at 10am Eastern, Rand Paul makes sure he answers for it.

Biden pardoned Fauci on his last day in office. That pardon covers criminal prosecution. It does not cover congressional testimony. It does not cover lying under oath to the United States Senate. It does not erase the classified documents Tulsi Gabbard released on her final day as Director of National Intelligence proving exactly what Paul has been saying since 2021.

The CIA’s own scientists concluded the virus came from the Wuhan lab in March 2020. Fauci was briefed on that classified conclusion and steered the agency toward scientists who publicly advocated for natural origin instead. A formal whistleblower complaint alleging Fauci committed perjury before Congress was routed to his own boss rather than an independent investigator. A CIA senior official personally stopped analysts from shifting to a lab leak finding.

Fauci told Paul to his face. I have not lied before Congress. Case closed.

The documents say otherwise.

Rand Paul has spent five years building toward this moment. Five years of hearings where Fauci called him wrong. Five years of media coverage calling Paul a conspiracy theorist. Five years of social media platforms censoring anyone who agreed with him. Five years of classified documents sitting in government servers waiting for someone with the courage to release them.

Tulsi released them. The evidence is public. And today Rand Paul sits across from the man responsible and asks him to explain it one more time under oath.

This newsletter has covered every step of this fight from the beginning. Paid subscribers have had the full picture the entire way.

Subscribe now and be here for the accountability that is five years overdue.

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