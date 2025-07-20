Many Americans are all too familiar with gain of function research and the harm it’s imposed upon our great nation. Gain of function research first arrived on the map following COVID, namely the investigations into what made this virus spread around the world.

The experimental research, infamously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under former director Francis Collins, made COVID more contagious. Essentially, our government paid for Wuhan, Chinese scientists to recklessly play around with this virus.

Gain of function research then made COVID more susceptible to spreading, despite its over 98% survivability rate. With a greater propensity to transmit, governments were able to fearmonger and push a series of restrictions that infringed on our rights.

From the moment gain of function rsearch became public knowledge, brave patriots like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul warned about just how dangerous it was. The GOP lawmaker is also pushing for corrupt medical officials like Collins, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others to be held accountable for bankrolling this.

In the aftermath of Sen. Paul’s brave advocacy, the NIH recently announced its termination of gain of function research.

Here’s What Everyone Needs to Know

Every single American needs to know about this announcement. Why? Well, our tax dollars were used to pay for experiments that led to a disruptive virus in our country. This virus was then used as a trojan horse to usher in medical tyranny and risky vaccines.

In late June, the NIH put out a statement, affirming its decision to “terminate funding and other support for projects” that include gain of function research. The agency’s announcement likewise calls out “foreign entities” who are conducting the aforementioned scientific/medical experiments.

The NIH went further, though.