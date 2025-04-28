Finally, Gates’ misplaced “philanthropy” will be stopped. On March 26, 2025, the Trump administration said they would halt funding to GAVI, Bill Gates’ vaccine foundation tied to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) in a 281-page spreadsheet sent to Congress detailing foreign aid programs that would no longer get taxpayer money as part of the USAID debacle surfaced by DOGE.

Gates and Deep State Planned It All

Way back in 2010, Bill Gates earmarked $10B to make 2010-2020 the ‘Decade of Vaccines’, leveraging his special organization, GAVI, that he co-founded in 2000. GAVI is nothing more than a middleman for Big Pharma. They buy vaccines, promote them, and then resell them to indigent countries at a massive profit, killing people in the process. They use organizations like the WHO, the UN, and UNICEF to spread their poison.

In 2017, Bill Gates and his psychotic scientist friends announced at a Munich Security Conference that “a genetically engineered virus such as smallpox could wipe out up to 30 million people in less than a year.” What an odd statement to make when you’ve just dedicated millions to creating vaccines to deal with a genetically modified (GM) virus – like COVID.

Gates even created a simulation to play out what would happen if such a GM virus spread, and he admitted he was trying to permanently alter our DNA years ago. Strange too, that mRNA COVID vaccines are doing exactly that, as proven by studies in Sweden and other countries. Moderna called their vaccines “gene therapy,” in fact.

Gates then funded marketing campaigns to push his vaccines on the planet. Here’s an example of the propaganda-rich headlines Gates used to push his poison. Incidentally, the U.S. Government and the Gates Foundation were the biggest funders of the WHO, which Trump is also pulling out of, despite global criticism.

USAID and GAVI

You’ve got to ask yourself why a single organization was receiving almost $5 billion in USAID.

Previously, the billionaire was promised grants and contracts through USAID for GAVI for $2.6 billion dollars, extending into 2030.

As of January 2025, Gates had already received $880 million. The cuts to GAVI represent a substantial portion of the overall cuts to other miscreant programs funded through USAID – more than 6,200 of them that included $54 billion in slashed “aid.”

Other notable programs cut were foreign aid to countries like Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon. The World Food Programme (WFP) relied on the U.S. for half its budget. In several of these countries, there are misappropriation concerns. A 2024 U.S. watchdog report found $10.9 million in contractor payments to the Taliban for taxes and fees, literally paying to arm our so-called enemies. WFP denies direct diversion of funds, but DOGE could probably follow that rabbit hole further.

Before we get too far off the GAVI Foundation, although food program misappropriations are also odd since Gates has also attempted to buy up farmland and force people into eating industrialized and highly processed fake meat that likely causes cancer, keep the strange spending through USAID in the back of your mind.

The Official Reason GAVI Got Cut