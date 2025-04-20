Do you remember Rand Paul's 13-hour filibuster to stop Obama from dropping drones on American children? It was one of the most important political events of the 21st century.

Life is beginning to resemble the Terminator movies of the 90s. It might not be long until remote controlled surveillance drones armed with turreted guns watch us from above.

Combine weaponized drones with armed robots and you have a real-life science fiction horror flick unfolding before your eyes.

Rand Paul is pounding the table to prevent such a reality.

Paul is Making a Request of President Trump

Forewarnings of ominous futures are often made in vain. One need not look any further than George Orwell’s predictions in 1984 to understand such warnings fall on deaf ears.

Our current reality parallels that endured by Orwell’s protagonist of Winston Smith. Paul is taking a page out of Orwell’s playbook, issuing a siren call.

The Kentucky Senator is publicly asking President Trump to ensure drones are kept on a tight leash. Drones should never be allowed to target American citizens under any circumstance.

A Rare Instance in Which Government Action is Necessary

Though Paul’s politics align with libertarianism, there is an exception to be made for drones. Drones are the equivalent of flying spies, some of which will soon have the potential to bear arms.

It doesn’t make sense for Americans to spy on one another using flying aircraft.

Nor does it make sense for government or citizens to target fellow citizens with weaponized drones.

“What is disputed and what the Biden administration is currently telling us is that they don’t see a problem. The Biden administration keeps saying, well, it’s all normal stuff. Why don’t we actually get to the truth of the matter of what actually exists and what the threat is before we propose legislation?” – Rand Paul on the drones spotted in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York

More than 5,000 such drones were spotted throughout the northeast in a span of one month. Imagine if those 5,000+ drones were armed with deadly weapons firing upon those below.

At the moment it is perfectly legal for everyday people to own and fly drones in most spaces. Drone flights are allowed to occur at specific elevations, away from airspace used by planes, and away from government/military buildings.

Rand Paul is questioning whether our drone policy makes sense.

Why should a voyeur be able to remotely control a drone to look through your window? Such an electronic “peeping Tom” constitutes an invasion of privacy.

Making matters worse is that most drones are now equipped with cameras. Drones can capture video footage of people, homes, businesses, and more.

Mix in the potential for drones to be equipped with guns and you have a recipe for a human holocaust.

Though Paul isn’t calling for an across-the-board ban on drones, it would be wise to implement guardrails for public safety.

Rand Paul Wants Trump to Address Lethal Drone Use