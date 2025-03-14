The Rand Paul Reviews needs YOUR help! Upgrade your subscription to keep this newsletter going!

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is responsible for handling modes of transit where both individuals and commerce are involved.

The average American comes face to face with the TSA while traveling through airports. Agents manage the security lines through which people have to go through - and place their belongings - in order to catch their flights.

For quite some time, most folks have believed that TSA served an essential purpose, especially in the wake of 9/11. After all, this is the narrative that constantly gets spoonfed to the masses via mainstream media.

Unfortunately, there’s a lot more to TSA than what meets the eye. Very recently, breaking news about this agency was revealed and every single American patriot should be concerned.

Selling Out Americans to Serve the Regime

Like many other three-letter agencies throughout the government, what TSA claims to stand for vs. what they actually do behind the scenes are two very different things.

On X, investigative journalist Breanna Morello dropped a bombshell. When Morello moved forward with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) motion, it came to light that TSA facilitated illegal immigration when Joe Biden was president.

The agency managed to pull this off by streamlining the process of these migrants going through security checkpoints without proper identification.

