Why was Tucker canceled? While we’re all happy Tucker Carlson is on X now, getting more views than ever, what’s the real reason Fox canceled him when he had the highest-ranked news show, and watched more than CNN, MSNBC, or any other outlet? Fox took a massive ratings hit after they fired Carlson, so what gives?

Follow the Money

It’s not the ratings, it's the advertising money. Tucker was starting to call out Big Pharma and COVID concerns well before he went full-blown whistleblower on X. He made factual statements, well ahead of other network personalities who were continuing to promote a toxic bioweapon. Networks like MSNBC were touting the government propaganda and quoting the CDC, who knew that COVID vaccines were harmful.

But here’s the catch when your entire network is funded by the same monsters who make bioweapons, with government Deep State collusion. Incidentally, the U.S. is one of two countries that allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise straight to the public. New Zealand allows the same guerilla tactics.

Pfizer had ads on every mainstream news outlet, constantly promoting their vaccines and promoting fear through campaigns that said things like, “germs are everywhere.” Pfizer’s advertising budget totaled approximately 3.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, and at the height of COVID vaccine promotion, an increase of 900 million U.S. dollars compared to the previous year. But 3.7 billion is nothing when you stand to make more than $100 billion by tricking people into taking a bioweapon with dancing doctors and constant ads telling you to get the vaccine.

Moderna wasn’t much different, though Pfizer led the charge in propaganda dumping on the public.

Why Can Tucker Speak Freely Now?

As Elon Musk has pointed out, he’s wiling to tell woke companies and those with clear motivation to halt free speech to “Go f— yourself.” Musk has been blackmailed over advertising, but wasn’t beholden to anyone, including Pfizer or Moderna, so he can allow someone like Tucker Carlson to run a show on X that rivals mainstream media.

There’s a long list of companies that tried to blackmail Elon Musk and X, but why do they have so much power?Just three companies are at the top of the heap, controlling most media, and large shareholder positions in 40% of all listed U.S. companies and 88% of S&P 500 firms: Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street. This means that almost 90% of all companies in the world are controlled by a very few individuals sitting on the boards of these companies. This is what we’re up against to maintain free speech. Corporations given too much power control our governments, control the narrative, and thus control the masses.

People like Blackrock’s Larry Fink, Robert S, Kapito, Susan Wagner, Barbara Novick, Ben Golub, Hugh Frater, Ralph Schlosstein, and Keith Anderson are calling the shots (pun intended) for the entire world.

And it’s not just COVID vaccines that Tucker can drop truth bombs about. He can call out the media mafia itself, funded by individuals like George Soros, because they’re not funding X. Soros is tied to more than 250 media organizations around the planet. That gives him extreme power to influence the narrative, but with the few remaining bastions of free speech like X, someone like Tucker Carlson can start to put a crack in the fragile narrative that people like Soros spin.

And platforms that allow individuals like Tucker Carlson with conservative, honest views to speak their minds are more important than ever. These billionaires see people fleeing mainstream media, and looking to other outlets for news. They know they’ve lost their audience, so they’re looking to take over radio, books, and other forms of public persuasion.

They may try to keep a monopoly over our thoughts by forcing what we read and what we view, but as long as there are independent voices, willing to speak the truth and rock the boat like Tucker Carlson, along with Elon Musk who is championing free speech on his social media platform, then there’s hope to keep people from being dumbed into a slobbering herd of zombie sheep.

