Tulsi Gabbard is not the puppet her critics say she is.

She’s not a neocon, either. And neither is President Trump. That could be one of the reasons Trump chose Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence. The DNI position oversees all U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA and the FBI.

That scares the hell out of the neo-con establishment that’s embedded itself in the federal government like the Viet Cong in the jungles of Vietnam.

Fear breeds anger, especially among the government elites on Capitol Hill. Anger causes people to lash out. Gabbard isn’t easily intimidated.

Most of the neocons on the Republican side–due to Trump’s reelection and popularity–are biting their tongues to hold their anger in check. Not the Democrats.

In her opening statement during her Senate confirmation hearings, Gabbard set the stage. She took a reasoned yet defiant tone to those who would sink her aspirations to become DNI, arguably one of the most powerful positions in a president’s cabinet.

Colin Rugg of Trending Politics posted on X, “Tulsi Gabbard unleashes on the deep state, the 51 intelligence officials, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic Party in her opening statement.”

“One of the best opening statements I’ve seen,” Rugg continued.

It was one of the best openings Rugg had heard because Gabbard called out numerous grievous actions U.S. intelligence has committed over the years. In doing so, she showed that corruption may be the norm inside intelligence agencies.

“For too long, faulty, inadequate, or weaponized intelligence have led to costly failures and the undermining of our national security and God-given freedoms enshrined in the Constitution,” Gabbard said to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“The most obvious example is our invasion of Iraq based upon a total fabrication or complete failure of ‘intelligence,’ she continued.

“This disastrous decision led to the deaths of tens of thousands of American soldiers and millions of people in the Middle East; mass migration, destabilization, and undermining of the security and stability of our European allies; the rise of ISIS, strengthening of al-Qaeda and other Islamist Jihadist groups, and strengthening Iran.”

Gabbard was just getting started.

Here are a few other examples she three in the faces of Senators who were skeptical of her nomination:

• The American people elected Donald Trump as their president, but the FBI and Intelligence agencies were politicized by his opponents to undermine his presidency and falsely portray him as a puppet of Putin.

• Title 1 of FISA was used to illegally obtain a warrant to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, using a Clinton campaign-funded false dossier as their so-called evidence.

• Biden campaign advisor Tony Blinken was the impetus for the 51 former senior intelligence officials' letter dismissing Hunter Biden's laptop as disinformation to help Biden win the election.

• Former DNI James Clapper lied to this committee in 2013, denying the existence of programs that facilitated the mass collection of millions of Americans' phone and internet records—yet was never held responsible.

• Under John Brennan's leadership, the CIA abused its power to spy on Congress to dodge oversight, lied about doing it until he was caught—yet was never held responsible.

• Under Biden, the FBI abused its power for political reasons to surveil Catholics who attend traditional Latin mass, labeling them ‘radical traditionalist Catholics.’

• Just 24 hours after I criticized Kamala Harris and her nomination, I was placed on a secret domestic terror watch list called Quiet Skies.

“Unfortunately, there are many more examples,” Gabbard observed.

The opening statement made it clear that Gabbard knew she would be under attack by the Democrats–and she used to be one.

“Democrats have accused me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, Modi’s puppet, but what truly unsettles them is I refuse to be their puppet,” she said.

Indeed.

Ukraine, Bioweapons, and Putin’s Puppet

Like Trump, Gabbard isn’t afraid of speaking truth to power. Her comments have caused her to be labeled a conspiracy theorist and had her placed on a terrorist watch list.