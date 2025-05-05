Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
30m

He wasn’t pardoned for his crimes against the orphans in New York and all the HIV experiments.. so charge him with those crimes against humanity.. it’s a travesty that people have no idea what he did to the orphans and foster kids.. if you think the treatment of the puppies was horrific, you haven’t read anything yet! Evil to his core, he had no soul ! 🤢🤮

🔥👿🔥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nancy barker's avatar
nancy barker
29mEdited

Right after they release the Epstein files? Sorry, but this sounds like more empty promises.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture