Screenshot/YouTube

Become a paid subscriber to always get the exclusive takes you won't get anywhere else.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Tulsi Gabbard says that National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are investigating the gain-of-function research executed in China and elsewhere, and reports that results of could be revealed “very soon.”

She also speculated about President Biden’s preemptive pardon of former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Anthony Fauci

Director of National Intelligence Gabbard made her remarks in a recent interview with Megyn Kelly.

‘He Denied Over and Over and Over to Sen. Rand Paul's Questioning… And Under Oath’

Gabbard said that Bhattacharya and Kennedy were working with a "special teams group," the Directors Initiative Group, to investigate a number of Trump administration priorities, including the origins of COVID-19.

She also addressed the U.S. funding of the labs.

"In the case of the Wuhan lab, as well as many of these bio labs around the world, it was actually U.S.-funded and led to this dangerous kind of research that, in many examples, has resulted in a pandemic or some other major health crisis," Gabbard told Kelly.

Gabbard said that it might be eventually and definitively shown that the gain-of-function caused the outbreak, and that “Anthony Fauci helped fund the pandemic.”

This was something Fauci repeatedly denied when questioned by Sen. Rand Paul.

“The thing that he denied over and over and over to Sen. Rand Paul's questioning,” said Gabbard. "And under oath.”

She added, “So is it any wonder that he sought a preemptive pardon for anything, during a certain period of time, by President Biden before he left office?"

Sen. Paul took note.

Gain-of-Function Research Needs to End

Gabbard said that the investigation wasn’t just about the COVID pandemic, but the continuing "gain-of-function research is happening in bio labs around the world."

The DNI head also recalled that her questions about U.S.-funded bio labs in Ukraine when the war between that country and Russia began, led to her being attacked personally as a “Russian asset.”

"Who knows what kinds of pathogens are in these labs, and if released, could create another COVID-like pandemic," Gabbard said. "For that, I was called a Russian asset.”

“We have to end this gain-of-function research and provide the evidence that shows exactly why and how it's in our best interest — the American people's best interest — to bring about an end to it,” she insisted.

In 2024, Sen. Paul said Fauci deserved prison time for his actions and dishonesty.

“For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” Paul said in a radio interview. “If you lie to Congress, and you’re dishonest, and you won’t accept responsibility.”

Paul added, “For his mistake in judgment, he should just be pilloried. He should never be accepted.”

We do not know what the results of this investigation will be yet, but Director Gabbard says we might know sooner than later.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the greatest debacles of our lives, causing so much harm and damage to the United States and the world.

May justice be done.

You can help make this happen by becoming a paid subscriber today.

Get 50% off for 1 year