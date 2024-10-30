If you ever wanted a perfect control group, here’s one. Zero children suffered from myocarditis when they didn’t get the Covid mRNA vaccines (gene weapon). Not a single child that went unvaccinated with mRNA shots developed myocarditis, but 1.7 million children who were vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, suffered from myocarditis and pericarditis, heart conditions that have rarely impacted the youth in our country until now. As Dr. Simone Gold explains, this is undeniable proof that COVID-19 vaccines are causing a new epidemic.

For those who haven’t seen the healthy, younger generation dropping like flies after getting vaccinated, you can check your X feed. There are hundreds, if not thousands of deaths being reported of sudden heart attacks, chronic pericarditis,

Vaccines Caused Fetal Myocarditis as Well

There are also studies proving that the unborn are suffering from heart problems after their pregnant mothers were jabbed with Covid-19 mRNA shots as well. Cardiac arrest in a fetus has never been an issue in our nation’s history. If babies are lucky enough to be born alive, they suffer continuing heart conditions as infants.

Moderna and Pfizer Ready with More mRNA Shots to Fix Heart Problems Caused by Covid Vaccines

And how terribly convenient that Moderna is developing a new shot to detect heart failure as well as a new mRNA shot to “repair” heart damage caused by COVID-19 vaccines. This is evil on a new level.

What a shocker – Pfizer and several other Big Pharma companies are warning that their FDA-approved cardiomyopathy treatments will need to be rolled out quickly to handle the epidemic of heart disease that this sick industry just created and unleashed with COVID-19 slow-kill vaccines. The FDA approved these drugs in 2019 – almost as if they knew that the jabs would cause heart disease in young, otherwise healthy people. The FDA has also changed the status of Pfizer’s myocarditis study of 3-dose boosters of COVID shots, not unlike the way they hid Pfizer’s adverse effects report from us, and wanted to delay public awareness around how deadly these vaccines are for 75 years.

The Corrupt, Evil Big Pharma Industry and Vaccines

There has not been one study proving that Covid vaccines were effective at stopping the transmission of COVID. It has also been proven that Fauci and the National Institute of Health (NIH) under his guidance, worked with EcoHealth and scientists conducting bioterrorism research in Wuhan to create the Covid virus while working with over 10 government agencies for years to develop Covid Vaccines.