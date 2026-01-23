It appears the roots of the COVID-19 pandemic date all the way back to half a decade prior.

In a stunning twist that should concern all Americans, it has been revealed that our intelligence agency was researching the virus in 2015.

“We can get to the truth. Do we know for certain [COVID-19] came from the lab? No, but there’s a preponderance of evidence indicating that it may have come from the lab.” – Rand Paul

Newly revealed records highlighted by Rand Paul prove United States intelligence was in discussions with a leading coronavirus researcher. The researcher, Dr. Ralph Baric, had discussions with our best and brightest five years before the pandemic started.

Willingly Advancing Coronavirus Evolution

Why would United States intelligence officials engage in discussions with Baric?

It appears our federal government wanted to expedite the development of coronavirus. Our intelligence community likely knew Baric was in collaboration with the Chinese.

To be more specific, Baric collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Dr. Zhengli Shi. The collaboration occurred several years before the pandemic.

“Even Ralph Baric, world-famous gain-of-function researcher and collaborator with Wuhan’s Dr. Shi, admitted, ‘So they [the Wuhan Institute of Virology] have a very large collection of viruses in their laboratory. And so it’s—you know—proximity is a problem. It’s a problem.’” – Rand Paul

Rewind to September of 2015 and the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) met with Baric.

The purpose?

To talk about a potential project on the evolution and adaptation of the evolution of coronavirus.

Coronavirus later became synonymous with COVID-19.

Rand Paul Insists CIA Laid the Groundwork for the Pandemic

It took less than two months following Baric’s meeting with the CIA for the publishing of information that was essentially a preamble to the pandemic.

Together, Baric and Shi published information about how the circulation of bat coronaviruses in clusters similar to SARS could emerge in humans.

Where did the pair’s funding come from?

Aside from the Chinese Communist government, the National institute of Health (NIH) and the USAID PREDICT program funded the research.

That research soon became known as gain-of-function. Fast forward to 2018 and the pair of doctors collaborated on the DEFUSE proposal made to DARPA.

DARPA is a secretive government agency responsible for the creation of the internet.

On behalf of EcoHealth Alliance, the doctors proposed the insertion of furin cleavage in coronavirus.

Why is this important?

The insertion of the cleavage site is the exact same feature that subsequently characterized the mysterious SARS-CoV-2. Such was the cause of the pandemic.

A Movie Script Come to Life

Baric was later summoned by the Biological Sciences Experts Group of ODNI.

The purpose?

To inform and educate officials about the findings in his Origins research. The Origins slides presented to those officials explored the potential for viruses to be released from labs.

In particular, Baric highlighted the potential use of the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a release point.

“Federal court orders reveal that even Dr. Fauci himself privately acknowledged concerns about gain-of-function research in Wuhan and ‘mutations in the virus that suggest it might have been engineered’ just days before he commissioned the Proximal Origin paper. Despite these private doubts, publicly, these so-called experts and their allies were dismissing the lab leak theory as a conspiracy.” - Paul

Getting to the Bottom of the Pandemic’s Origins

At this point it is quite clear that there was an intentional buildup to the pandemic.

Why?

Governments across the globe might have wanted to conduct a test run for authoritarianism. All they had to do was release the virus from the Wuhan lab, let it spread, and gauge the public response.

Rand Paul won’t stand for it. The Kentucky senator is now seeking records from the intelligence community to pinpoint the COVID-19 origins.

Paul penned a letter to the ODNI, asking for all records pertaining to the ongoing investigation into the root cause of the pandemic. Paul is also seeking all records pertaining to the oversight of coronavirus research.

At the moment, Paul knows that Baric met with ODNI a total of four times. Those meetings covered biological threats.

If Paul’s request is granted and complied with, he’ll likely learn a lot more about the origins of the virus that changed the world.

The worst-case scenario?

Paul might uncover email exchanges or other communications that reveal the CIA floated out the idea of unleashing COVID-19 onto an unsuspecting populace.

The fallout?

It would be a controversy that rocks the beltway. It would also put Paul’s life in danger should he expose the truth to the public.

Rand Paul is on a Fact-finding Mission

Stay tuned.

It might not be long until we finally find out the truth about how the pandemic started. For that, we have Rand Paul to thank.