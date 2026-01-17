Give a gift subscription

In his essay “The Last Messiah“ (1933), Norwegian existentialist Peter Wessel Zapffe used the Irish elk (or giant deer) as a metaphor for humanity.

The deer had giant horns that led to its extinction because they were just too unwieldy.

Human consciousness, hyper-aware of mortality and meaninglessness, according to Zapffe, became a crippling evolutionary burden leading to an existential dread that will eventually lead to our extinction.

It sounds as if Zapffe’s version of humans was godless crybabies who whine themselves into extinction, not with a bang, but a whimper.

We haven’t willed ourselves into extinction just yet, but when and if we do, will it be because of existential dread, acute stupidity, or hubris?

The Case For Stupid Hubris

If the Left has its way, humanity may go extinct due to scientists teaming up with politicians to play God.

The problem? The politicians and scientists, because they bought into Leftist ideology, are, by definition, stupid.

Case in point: COVID.

Sen. Rand Paul’s 2025 Festivus Report pointed out that, “Fauci and the NIH weren’t the only ones who funded the Wuhan lab.”

“The disgraced USAID gave EcoHealth Alliance $54 million to collect underground bat coronaviruses, transport them to labs like the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and soup them up in gain-of-function experiments with ‘humanized’ mice to make them more contagious and deadly to people…USAID continued forking over millions of tax dollars to the tainted group until mid-2024.”

The World Health Organization, slow as they were, declared the COVID outbreak a pandemic in 2020.

But USAID, during “Nobody at Home” Joe Biden’s watch, continued funding research into bat coronaviruses until 2024. What gives?

That’s not just stupid. It’s stupid with a purpose. Maybe Zappfee was right: the Left has a death wish. Either that or their dreams of utopia come at an ungodly price.

It gets worse.

“In 2021, the Biden U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funded a five-year, $1 million collaboration to soup up bird flu viruses between the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s (WIV) Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-controlled parent organization and a researcher affiliated with WIV.”

The Trump administration discontinued the funding in early 2025.

If COVID doesn’t get you, the bird flu will. Either way, the left seems to be intent on thinning out the herd.

According to Worldometer, over 7 million people “have died so far from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of April 13, 2024, 01:00 GMT.”

Will that be enough, according to the Left’s mad science, to slow down “climate change” or whatever other reason the elite has dreamed up to get rid of the rest of us?

Doubtful. They need bigger numbers.

The flu epidemic of 1918 claimed around 50 million lives. That’s better. But will it be enough for the Left to establish heaven on earth? Doubtful.

Why not soup up the flu bug into a supervirus that will kill a billion or more people? For the Left, it would seem, this would be progress.

Is this how scientists are supposed to learn from their mistakes: Make stronger viruses?

They’re Here

Of course, the Left would tell you they are doing gain-of-function research on the bird flu to prevent future outbreaks of an ever-mutating virus.

That’s pretty rich when you concede that they’re the ones intentionally mutating the virus.

According to Today, “A mutated strain of influenza A, H3N2 subclade K, is surging worldwide, sparking concern about a severe flu season in the U.S.”

To be clear, this mutation may or may not be manmade, but that’s not the point. The point is that the Left will exploit anything to gain power.

If Today is reporting this, it means it is probably worse than they are letting on.

“A new, aggressive influenza variant that caused severe outbreaks abroad is now the dominant flu strain in the United States,” the report states.

“As millions of Americans return to work and school, the so-called ‘super flu’ is surging, causing fevers, aches, coughs and other nasty symptoms.”

And then the kicker: “Experts are already warning that this flu season appears to be tougher than usual, especially among children who haven’t gotten their flu shots.”

Canadian researchers published a report that stated, “There has been an observed mismatch with the seasonal influenza vaccine strain and what is emerging as the dominant flu strain this season, H3N2 subclade K.”

If that means the vaccine is ineffective against the mutated strain, why would the flu be tougher than usual on “children who haven’t gotten their flu shots”?

The Left will be quick to explain that any flu vaccine is better than none. If that doesn’t make sense to you, nevermind. Take the shot anyway and be sure to give it to your kids.

After all, they’re the experts, right?

These “experts” need more funding to do their experiments. If it isn’t going to come from RKF Jr. and MAHA, it can come from Big Pharma, as long as they keep making big bucks from their vaccines.

This may be stupid hubris at its worst.