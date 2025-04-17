A disproportionate number of shootings are conducted by former members of the military. The regular use of guns combined with PTSD appears to break the minds of some service members.

Rand Paul and other passionate supporters of the Second Amendment will die on the hill of gun ownership. In particular, Paul is adamant that veterans should be allowed to own as many guns as desired.

Veterans Should be Prioritized

Serving in the military is the equivalent of living life on the highest difficulty setting. Most military members are economically poor and disadvantaged yet still patriotic. The eventual departure from the armed forces should be a moment to celebrate, not punish.

Leftists who support strict gun control or no gun ownership sometimes argue veterans are too unstable to bear arms.

The mental fractures of those who snap after exposure to the brutality of war are unfortunate. However, those mental breakdowns followed by violent acts should not preclude all vets from owning guns.

Aside from police and Secret Service, veterans are the next most justified class for gun ownership.

Rand Paul Stands With Ex-Military

There is an argument to be made that all mentally fit Americans age 25-on-up should be the beneficiaries of state-mandated gun ownership.

The logic in governmental distribution of guns by law at one’s 25th birthday is simple: prevent autocratic tyranny. Citizen gun ownership is the last and most important check and balance.

As Thomas Jefferson famously said, "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants."