Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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Charles weaver's avatar
Charles weaver
1d

Just audit every congressional campaign and list donors and expenditures. Find out quickly why we have runaway spending.

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Bay Ridge's avatar
Bay Ridge
1d

The Fed is America’s Politburo.

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