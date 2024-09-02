The 1980s were characterized by the end of the Cold War, “stranger danger” paranoia and the AIDS epidemic. Though few remember it, Dr. Anthony Fauci played an important role in the AIDS crisis.
Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health, helped develop an AIDS treatment called azidothymidine. The treatment is commonly abbreviated to AZT for short.
The Controversy Surrounding AZT
AZT was originally developed to treat cancer. The treatment was then applied to AIDS after it failed to thwart cancer during animal testing. Some conspiracy theorists insist AZT was nothing more than a covert government weapon developed under the guise of benevolence.
However, there is insufficient evidence to prove the use of AZT killed more patients than the AIDS virus as some allege. We’ll probably never know how many deaths were really caused by the use of AZT as it is shrouded in mystery.
The little-known truth that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know is that the initial AZT testing was not properly standardized to account for approved and experimental treatments. Nor was the treatment standardized to account for HIV infection or infection by other illnesses.
Fauci’s Role in AZT
Fauci’s career at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with the NIH began in unison with the AIDS epidemic. The doctor promoted AZT despite it being controversial at the time.
It is possible that Fauci helped develop AZT as a component of a covert government program to test the potency of the treatment that was actually a means of mass murder. Though no one is certain as to whether AZT was designed to kill, everyone is aware that Fauci promoted the treatment.
The AZT approval process appears to have been intentionally fast-tracked to combat the spike in AIDS cases during the 80s. Fauci was directly involved with the AZT approval process yet he isn’t the only party at fault. In the spirit of honesty, it is important to acknowledge others were also responsible for reviewing the treatment’s efficacy prior to approval.
AZT Appears to be Toxic
Though AZT is still an approved treatment modality for AIDS, those who’ve reviewed its science insist the treatment is ineffective and dangerous. Elevated doses of the treatment lead to death through toxic poisoning.
Scientists have slightly changed their tune about AZT in the decades following the 80s though many are still skeptical of the treatment. At the moment, those in favor of the continued use of AZT insist it should be prescribed in unison with other AIDS therapies.
The initial AZT therapy found AZT had the potential to suppress the viral replication of disease yet those studies were limited to mice. AZT also successfully suppressed the replication of HIV though those tests were limited to culture dishes.
Fauci and his compadres allowed AZT to pass through two trials prior to approval for marketing. However, the twist is that the treatment was put on an expedited fast-track approval that spanned a mere 107 days. AZT was clearly rushed to the market in an attempt to rake in the cash for Big Pharma and possibly poison an unsuspecting public.
The Unite States Food and Drug Administration released the following statement after AZT’s approval for public use:
“Given the urgent need for therapy, we approved the drug based on evidence from only one clinical trial in humans and that trial was stopped after 19 weeks.”
Of the nearly 300 patients enrolled in a 1987 AZT study, only 27 completed the course of treatment. As reported by Time, the study was controversial as scientists could not standardize a treatment course for secondary infections throughout study participants. Moreover, scientists failed to properly control for other meaningful variables.
Scientists failed to determine the stage at which AZT was no longer effective in treating AIDS. Some critics even go as far as insinuating AZT is actually a toxic treatment modality with limited, if any, efficacy in treating AIDS.
Fauci is in It for Himself
As asserted by a number of high-profile individuals including the likes of Joe Rogan, RFK Jr. and Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Fauci has always acted in his own self-interest. Fauci gave the green light for AZT to be released to the masses in the 80s only for the drug to cause pain and death.
Psychologists and sociologists are fond of stating the best indicator of future behavior is previous action. Fauci’s track record of self-service during the AIDS epidemic and COVID-19 fiasco make it clear that he cannot be trusted.
Fauci should ride off into the sunset as a retiree and never be heard from again.
When Anthony Fauci began promoting the use of AZT to treat AIDS, the great menace of the disease was psychological. People with narcissistic or sociopathic tendencies who caught the disease felt no particular protective instinct for the rest of Society. They were going to keep enjoying their bathhouse orgies until they died. Young men first coming out as gay and seeking gay companionship, got infected without warning, because the people who suspected they might have AIDS had little incentive to give up the orgies nor figure out safe ways to gratify their sexual urges.
Against this sense of entitlement, every wildly unsupported conspiracy theory about AIDs, particularly the ones that imagined the Reagan Administration as having made the virus intentionally to kill gay people, became an excuse NOT to practice safer sex. Allegedly the vast right-wing conspiracy already had the cure and enough political force could compel them to release it. This was the perfect psychological death trap, in that high-risk sex continued to increase the numbers of infected people and nothing was being done about it.
The existence of any treatment perceived to
extend life (whether or not true In all cases), was seen by NIH officials as necessary to break the psychological death trap. If HIV could be made survivable, propaganda could persuade people to get a diagnosis hoping the ravages of their disease could be lessened. So AZT was promoted as a first line drug in the early 1980's because no second-line drug existed.
I interned my senior year under AZT discoverer Dr Jerome Horwitz, at what's now the Karmanos Cancer Institute. Dr Horwitz was a pack rat. If a molecule cost the Institute's donors or the NIH hundreds of thousands of dollars in staff salaries, laboratory operations (that's everything from piped-in steam and chilled water to paying custodians on the night shift to scrub our dirty glassware clean then rinse away the soap film with distilled water), during which some lowly intern earned a few car payments bellying up to the lab bench and reacting chemicals to make the desired substance, Dr Jerome Horwitz just refused on principle to scrap the substance after it was first made. It could always serve as the starting material for another molecule, saving months of effort getting there.
I was no longer at Karmanos Institute when NIH phoned Horwitz for advice on how to make some AZT and ended up with his personal stash the next day in a FedEx box.
I had graduated and had taken a technician job at an environmental lab where we worked on detoxifying wastewater from factories. But it cheered me reading the news that Dr Horwitz' waste-nothing approach had won the day. (My late father and Dr Horwitz were both honored years later at an
Ability Is Ageless event. Both men were in their 80s. Both were still doing science...Horwitz in Bio-Organic Chemistry and my dad in pieZoelectric crystal studies. And both Dad and Dr Horwitz were pack rats who threw nothing away that might prove useful later).
A key factor in medical practice is the genetic diversity of our population. The physician must individualize treatment to fit the needs of the patient, and commonly that conflicts with the prejudicial belief that everyone is identical. In a more-recent example, about 1% of the population get an atypical reaction to opioid drugs. The human body synthesizes around 800 mg of morphine daily and it operates our biological clock, telling us when it is bedtime. It's opposed hormone, dopamine, alerts us when it's time to wake up. Heart disease is common in firefighters, who while on duty defy their biological clocks, waking up to answer emergency calls. But around 1% of the population get an atypical reaction: the opiate drug triggers a dopamine release and they become wide awake on what for 99% of us is a sleeping drug. (Earlier this year noted journalist Tucker Carlson needed surgery, was given an opiate for pain, and gave a vivid description of what it is like to be one of those 1% of patients who becomes wide awake from a sleeping drug). Although regulators today are totally obsessed with addiction risks and some want to block 99% of the population from using a drug made in their own bodies, a serious danger to folks with Mr Carlsson's condition is that if they have a heart attack, morphine is the only drug available to re-oxygenate their blood. That's absolutely vital for keeping the heart patient alive for bypass surgery. Finding a drug that calms people who become awake from an opiate sleeping drug will save lives. (Primary opiate addiction is common in the 1% who are stimulated awake by opiates, as the drugs can become recreational, leading to frequent habitual use).
If we consider the role of genetic diversity, it is entirely possible that a percentage of the population improved when their AIDS was treated with AZT and another subset of the population got sicker from the toxic properties of the drug. Not everyone who was given the mRNA immunotherapy for COVID, died of it. But alarming numbers of people did die of it. The myth that all people are identical and respond identically to the same medications, is a dangerous one. (Much of the role private capital plays in Obamacare, is rooted in the belief that all people are medically identical and with a big-enough data set on which to train it, an AI computer can outperform most doctore, thereby saving Medicaid and Medicare oodles of money. It's mythic from beginning to end, but persuading a narcissist with billions in private equity to squander is usually impossible. The actions self-reinforce the belief and continue until all funds are depleted).
The Left seem to have learned the lesson of AIDS politics. When COVID came out as an equal-opportunity infection, Leftist politicians lost no time establishing a quarantine and imposing censorship on scientific and medical discussion. They wanted to prove that Reagan's authoritarianism failed but Biden's authoritarianism succeeded, because Mr Biden was Woke to Marxist dialectical materialism and Reagan was not. The ugly reality was that science can not function in the absence of free speech and a free press. Only by questioning our theories do we get better theories and conceive of experiments that test if a theory is true or false. Once a false theory is disproved, it clears our space in our thinking to develop better theories.
JFK never lived to see it, but his greatest gift to science was the shocking evidence of multiple great calamities caused by asteroid impacts on Earth, two of which replaced one population of dinosaurs with another and a third that ended the dinosaurs and ushered in the birds and mammals of today's world. Finding that the lunar maria are dark spots of debris that shot into space from the force of each asteroid collision, some of which fell on the Moon, gives striking evidence that major craters on Earth that occur with deposits of rare platinum metals, don't simply resemble impact craters, but are impact craters. The new US Space Force can sensibly take on a defensive mission of studying ways to capture asteroids heading toward Earth, get them into Earth orbit, and mine them for useful minerals. It would be a good thing if the next major asteroid encounter became a source of economic growth rather than the destruction of of all life as we know it.
Instead of riding off into retirement, how about putting Fauci on trial for crimes against humanity? Without his funding of the Bat Lady, would there have been a COVID Pandemic? Fauci circumvented the system to allow for research into Gain of Function research. Similar to Josef Mengele’s contribution to “medical research”. If no one makes an example out of Anthony Fauci, where is the deterrent for the next megalomaniac?