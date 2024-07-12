Seems like liberals can’t get enough of taxing people, can they? They think they know better than everybody else how to use their money. Even Elon Musk paying $11 billion in taxes in a single year – money that he could have reinvested in his businesses and created more decent-paying jobs – isn’t enough for them.

Rand Paul believes liberals are actually helping push for inequality. How? High inflation helps the wealthy at the expense of the working class. The wealthy know how to make inflation work for them, and the Democrats seem willing to at least tolerate high inflation if not causing it through questionable fiscal and monetary policies.