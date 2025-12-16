The mRNA flu shot , developed by Pfizer, is not for the public’s consumption. In fact, it shouldn’t even be on the market. All mRNA vaccines are toxic, deadly, and full of nanoparticle mRNA that causes spike proteins: a straight, slow-death sentence for your body. If you think this is an exaggeration, read on.

Pfizer manufactured their own trial to get a flu vaccine pushed through the FDA, but it’s a Pfizer-funded trial, written largely by Pfizer employees, and, as PhD researcher, Maryanne Demasi points out, the trial found the vaccine’s only efficacy by requiring that all samples were shipped to a Pfizer-run central lab for adjudication.

You know, the same company that wanted to hide Covid vaccine deaths and side effects from us for 75 years.

So Pfizer creates the study that says their own vaccine is “safe” before it hits the shelves for the winter. And it’s replete with mRNA technology.

Why mRNA Flu Shots are a Death Sentence

This isn’t scaremongering. It isn’t an exaggeration.

mRNA technology is a patented biotech that was used to make spike proteins that invade the body to create folded proteins that are not normal, and cause absolute havoc on the immune system and your stem cells.

Your stem cells are the “master cells” that allow all other cells, like heart cells, brain cells, skin cells, etc., to be created. They are the template for your physical body.

A senior oncologist in Japan has been slamming mRNA for a very good reason. mRNA is injected into your body via nanoparticles, and this is new technology, not used in previous vaccines before Covid vaccines, and now flu vaccines, and whatever else these evil people try to stuff it into.

Now these spike proteins can enter your bloodstream and go everywhere, like never before.

As Professor Fukushima explains, “it goes to the brain, to the tips of your nails, from the top of your head to your toes—it goes everywhere. The government misrepresented this, saying it stays [at the injection site] and produces antibodies. No way. That’s a joke!”

Once those spike proteins, delivered through an mRNA flu shot, or Covid shot, or any mRNA shots, are delivered to you, they start producing toxic antigens. Those are the spike proteins.

Dr. William Makis made a comprehensive presentation on this subject if you want to learn more about why mRNA is literally a death sentence.

But the medical establishment still tries to shill this crap like it’s some holy grail of science. They try to say that the vaccines don’t cause a disease, but “trick” the body into creating antigens that mimic the disease so that the body’s immune system is triggered, but that’s a load of horse excrement when it comes to mRNA vaccines.

Any cell that contains spike protein is slated for death.

Any cell instructed to produce this foreign spike becomes a target for the body’s own immune system, so this biotechnology turns your own immune system against itself.

In brief, it’s the reason we’re seeing turbo cancer go viral in people across the globe who took mRNA COVID shots. It’s the reason we’re seeing healthy teenage athletes drop dead from myocarditis with inflammation attacking the heart so fast, the body can’t even be resuscitated.

Oncologists everywhere know the truth, and they’re trying to tell people before mRNA is in everything.

8.4 million people studied in Korea suffered turbo cancer after getting mRNA shots.

It’s undeniable. In another landmark study, nearly 300,000 people given mRNA shots and tracked for 30 months experienced this from these hell-made vaccines:

23% increased risk of any cancer

54% increased risk of breast cancer (+54%)

62% increased risk of bladder cancer

35% increased risk of colorectal cancer

Are those really the kind of risks you want to take just to prevent the flu?

You can just boost your immune system by lowering your stress, boosting your Vitamin C, D, and Zinc intake, while reducing your immune system’s exposure to toxins in general.

Exercise for 30 minutes a day.

Spend time in nature.

Laugh.

Hug someone.

All these things boost your immune system. They’ve been used for thousands of years, and they’re scientifically proven. They’re practically free, don’t feed Big Pharma’s insane greed, and don’t expose your loved ones to biotechnology meant to kill them, or at least create lifetime customers for more of Big Pharma’s drugs.

And for God’s sake, stop believing these shills who say mRNA can cure cancer. They’re literally causing it with this tech.

These proteins keep circulating in your body for months after they are injected, too.

In one study, Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA spike proteins were found in the brains of stroke victims 17 months after getting a vaccine.

Spike proteins stay in your vital organs for years, if you live long enough, causing irreparable damage.

mRNA shots as Toxic as Cyanide

Dr. Paul Marik called mRNA spike proteins as toxic as cyanide.

Under oath to the Senate committee, Dr. Robert Sullivan said:

“The mRNA technology is not a vax, but an experimental genetic modification platform.

The spike protein is a toxin and causes very serious health damage. . . they’ve known this since 2015.”

And they have. They created patents for this evil.

Numerous patents and patent applications cover the use of mRNA. This biotech was originally rolled out in the Covid vaccines. Guess who holds all this intellectual property? Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), GSK, and others. All the crooked idiots who were given free rein under Biden and Fauci are bringing death to your elderly and unknowing.

Here are just a few of the patents:

Moderna, BioNTech, and Pfizer even fought each other in court to try to own the tech entirely.

Taking an mRNA flu shot this season is akin to playing Russian roulette with your life. Give them a hard pass.

