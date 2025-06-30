Get 60% off for 1 year

The Irish Republican Army was taken down in large part because British spies infiltrated the organization and undermined trust amongst its members.

If the members of any kind of organization do not know who they can trust, that organization is living on borrowed time.

People are not only having trouble knowing who to trust these days, but they don’t even know if they can trust science, which was almost unassailable for centuries.

The scientific method is the key to achieving objectivity and reliability in scientific research.

It’s pretty simple. Come up with a hypothesis, test it through experimentation, come to a conclusion, and see if others can replicate the result.

What could go wrong? Everything.

Does Objectivity Exist?

Philosophers and scientists have been arguing about the meaning and objectivity of science for centuries. The debate is far from settled.

Most will agree that the idea of objectivity is the key element that gives science authority in society. But what’s in an idea? When it comes to that, scholars and philosophers can’t even agree on what the idea of objectivity means.

If academics can't agree on what objectivity is, they can't define it. If you can't define the term, the term is useless.

It gets worse.

Do humans create reality, or do they navigate it? Quantum physicists suggest that, at the very least, the observer changes what is observed. Is this the same as creating reality? Maybe not, but it throws the ideas of scientific objectivity under the bus.

If an observer changes the observed, then reality is ultimately subjective. That means there is no objective truth.

According to Science Daily:

When a quantum "observer" is watching, Quantum mechanics states that particles can also behave as waves. This can be true for electrons at the submicron level, i.e., at distances measuring less than one micron, or one thousandth of a millimeter. When behaving as waves, they can simultaneously pass through several openings in a barrier and then meet again at the other side of the barrier. This "meeting" is known as interference. Strange as it may sound, interference can only occur when no one is watching. Once an observer begins to watch the particles going through the openings, the picture changes dramatically: if a particle can be seen going through one opening, then it's clear it didn't go through another. In other words, when under observation, electrons are being "forced" to behave like particles and not like waves. Thus, the mere act of observation affects the experimental findings.

That’s pretty heady stuff. Could one observer presumably observe light traveling through a different opening in a different experiment? Is it a hell of a subjectivity?

What if an observer is going through a divorce and has the mother of all hangovers? Will that change the observation? Maybe. Maybe not. The best thing to do is to avoid the question.

To avoid the question of objectivity, scientists have an answer: Keep things secret.

The experiment's finding that observation tends to kill interference may be used in tomorrow's technology to ensure the secrecy of information transfer. This can be accomplished if information is encoded in such a way that the interference of multiple electron paths is needed to decipher it. "The presence of an eavesdropper, who is an observer, although an unwanted one, would kill the interference," says Prof. Heiblum. "This would let the recipient know that the message has been intercepted."

Science is beginning to sound like a mystery religion. Who are the priests?

World Health Organization

In 2023, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held a hearing titled “Reforming the WHO: Ensuring Global Health Security and Accountability.”

One of the key takeaways from the hearing was this: “The World Health Organization caved to political pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed CCP interests ahead of global public health. It is now time to hold China accountable for its intentional coverup of COVID-19.”

National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya agrees. “The WHO manipulated science to push its propaganda during the pandemic,” Bhattacharya told a French outlet.

Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup detailed four examples of the WHO bending to political pressure from the CCP:

We saw the WHO deny that COVID-19 was spread via human-to-human transmission, based entirely on the word of the Chinese government. The WHO delayed naming COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, a World Health Organization procedure that, amongst other things, would have allowed for the procurement and distribution of scarce supplies, all because the Chinese Communist Party told them the spread was under control. The WHO delayed serious measures to counter the global spread of COVID-19 because the CCP was only worried about their own bottom line. When the WHO produced a report evaluating the possible origins of COVID-19, it became unquestionably evident that the entire report was nothing but more Chinese propaganda.

Put another way, some scientists come up with the results they want to come up with, and this undermines them all.

Leading up to the pandemic, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made his first overseas trip in August 2017.

Known as “Dr. Tedros,” the Ethiopian palled around with communist ideologues while praising everything China.

At the end of the trip, Tedros said: “China’s health reforms show it’s possible to implement far-reaching, quality transformations in a short time. Its success in providing 95% of its population with access to health insurance is a model for other countries on how to make our world fairer, healthier and safer. We can all learn something from China.”

Can political worldviews change the way scientists observe the world? You bet they can.

Tedros’ loving look at the brutal CCP Marxist regime helps to explain why the WHO failed a little over two years later. China unleashed the deadly coronavirus strain known as COVID-19, which proceeded to kill millions.

The select subcommittee made clear that “While the WHO is supposed to support the entire world, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appeared to protect its relationship with the CCP. The WHO was misinformed, denied access to China, and was used as cover for the CCP’s reckless actions.”

So much for the WHO and scientific objectivity.

What next?

Distrust As A Weapon

As trust in science wanes, what can you trust? Not much.

In a 2024 Pew Research Center survey, only 22% of U.S. adults said they trust the federal government to do the right thing just about always or most of the time.

That means 78% don't trust the federal government much, if at all.

Fewer and fewer Americans say science has a positive impact on society. Trust in education is on the decline. A record-low share of Americans have a positive view of the Supreme Court.

The only people smiling, it would seem, are those who would see America and Western civilization fail.

Malignant forces have infiltrated Western institutions like the British infiltrated the IRA. Nobody knows who they can trust.

The CCP and others will continue to sow distrust as a weapon against the West, a civilization founded on the concepts of truth and justice.

What to do?

The first thing is to admit that humans do not create reality. When St. John wrote, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God,” he wasn't referring to human language.

He was referring to the objective truth that is God. Humans cannot be fully objective because they are finite–individually and collectively. Truth–i.e., objective reality–is beyond our ken.

Communists and other totalitarians hate God because they cannot create or control Him. That’s why they hate the West, because it is founded on Judeo-Christian values.

The only way to restore trust in science–and America–is by restoring trust in God. It’s that simple.