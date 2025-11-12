Most rational thinkers agree healthcare subsidies should be given to the poorest and oldest people. There was once a time when the Democrats agreed with this stance.

Times have changed. Democrats now support handing out healthcare subsidies to those making $200,000 per year.

The Dems Caused the Government Shutdown

The left’s refusal to minimize healthcare subsidies to the poorest and oldest of society has brought government to a grinding halt. The irony is that the government shutdown has prevented impoverished people from receiving food stamps.

Why would the Democrats do such a thing?

The answer is clear: the Dems put up a façade of caring for the poor yet actually serve the wealthy.

If the Dems were true to their words, they would restrict healthcare benefits to the working poor and the unemployed, letting the wealthy fend for themselves.

Rand Paul Floats out a Bipartisan Bill

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul recently called on the president to select bipartisan senators. The purpose of the commission would be to proactively solve the problem of the expiring medical care subsidies.

It is these expiring subsidies that are at the center of the government shutdown. As Paul has noted, the Dems refuse to budge from their hardline stance, ultimately sacrificing those in need of food stamps.

Paul’s suggestion?

