Woody Harrelson, the actor from movies like Natural Born Killers and The People vs. Larry Flynn, has slammed Anthony Fauci on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” going back to AIDS-era crimes. On the podcast, Harrelson criticizes Fauci for his role during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

Harrelson claims that the former US NIH director promoted the use of azidothymidine (AZT), the first antiretroviral drug approved for AIDS treatment, but also a drug he described as "highly toxic" and "ineffective."

Harrelson isn’t wrong. The gay community was highly suspect of Fauci in the 80s. They, too, alleged that AZT led to numerous deaths. For Harrelson, he describes the drug as causing the death of personal friends.

Harrelson also describes Fauci as "extraordinarily evil" and suggests he was more than aware of the harm he caused.

The actor isn’t without ample facts to support his stance.

Fauci’s Sick AIDS Experiments

The most horrifying “evil,” to substantiate Harrelson’s claims about Fauci, echoes from the 1980s and Fauci’s AIDS experiments.

