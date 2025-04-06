Remember when they said they never forced Covid vaccinations? That was a lie. There are incidents on film where military members, special needs individuals, the elderly, and even children were vaccinated against their will. There were federal mandates. Elected officials tried to pretend it was “free will” to get vaccinated when we all know that was not true.

Mother Can Now Sue Pfizer, the Board of Education, and Medical Society

Though the damage to her son is already done, Emily Happel, a mother whose 14-year-old son was vaccinated with a Pfizer mRNA Covid shot against his will and without her consent in a school clinic, has now been given a green-light by the North Carolina Supreme Court to sue the Guilford County Board of Education and the Old North State Medical Society for their atrocious, Orwellian medical dictatorship.

Happel’s son, Tanner Smith, initially visited a clinic to get tested for Covid due to an outbreak among members of his football team. The clinic then forced a vaccination on him. Even after Smith refused the vaccine, a worker allegedly said, “Give it to him anyway.”

Medical, Ethical Violations, and Informed Consent

Covid vaccinations are known to be a form of biowarfare created by the Deep State to cull the population, but what’s even more alarming is the extent to which they were willing to go to make sure people were stripped of medical sovereignty to take the vaccines. As individuals like Dr. McCullough have explained, this crime is punishable under the Nuremberg Code developed in 1947 after the atrocities of Nazi Germany.

Nazi doctors were prosecuted for conducting inhumane medical trials on people as a form of experimentation, and the Covid vaccines were nothing less than a crap-shoot, or “gene therapy” meant to alter human genetics and create a weak, docile, sick and dying population.