"I believe in more local control over education where states, localities, and parents can play a much more significant role in their children's schooling. That's one of the reasons I want to abolish the Department of Education," Paul said.
“Money can’t buy smarts,” said the Ghost of Teachers Past.
Not so long ago, what would have been a commonsense statem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.