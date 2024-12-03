Rand Paul is one of the few remaining lawmakers who prioritize individual agency. Personal liberty is the American ethos. Paul wants to restore your liberty with a new healthcare plan.

The Rand Paul healthcare plan empowers you to make the decisions that shape your health. The aim is to enhance individual agency, eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, and expand access.

Americans Should be Empowered to Make Their Own Healthcare Decisions

America is unique in that it removes the state from much of the healthcare equation. Our nation’s lawmakers trust you to make the healthcare decisions that are best for you. Rand Paul argues it doesn’t make sense for a bureaucracy, lawmaker, or profit-hungry HMO to make those personal decisions.

You and only you know your body best.

Paul’s legislation will bring both flexibility and personal agency to healthcare. Such “freedom care” has been dubbed the Health Marketplace for All Act of 2024. The proposed legislation is also known by the moniker of Health Savings Accounts for All Act.

“With regard to the idea whether or not you have a right to health care you have to realize what that implies. I am a physician. You have a right to come to my house and conscript me. It means you believe in slavery. You are going to enslave not only me but the janitor at my hospital, the person who cleans my office, the assistants, the nurses…you are basically saying you believe in slavery.” - Paul

Paul, an ophthalmologist, is in favor of democratizing healthcare without resorting to universal healthcare. Though health insurance sponsored by employers is a solid option for some, plenty of Americans cannot access affordable healthcare.

The bottom line is corporations that provide healthcare are not capable of employing the entirety of the United States. Therefore, an alternative healthcare system is necessary.

Paul’s plan is the answer.

Empowering Individuals With the Health Marketplace for All Act

Paul correctly points out that one of the flaws with traditional healthcare insurance is there is minimal leverage if one is on his or her own or within a small group. It is better to have the protection provided by a large pool of shared risk.

As is often said, there is power in numbers.

Paul’s plan would permit membership organizations to provide the option of ERISA health coverage to members. ERISA is an acronym short for Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. ERISA is a federal law that establishes the bare minimum standards for healthcare coverage in the private sector.

Paul’s idea is to expand ERISA healthcare coverage via membership organizations within states and even across state lines. Such a utilitarian approach would expand healthcare coverage regardless of employment relationship.

Affordable Healthcare Through Collective Membership

Ideally, membership-centered organizations would have the ability to negotiate with healthcare insurance providers through collective bargaining. The overarching aim of such an approach is to reach a more affordable insurance rate.

Examples of sponsors for such bargaining groups range from e-tailers to credit unions, and rideshare companies. Any group that joins together for the collective benefit of affordable healthcare would find Paul’s plan is practical and economically efficient.

The Merits of HSAs for All

The Paul approach to healthcare includes Health Savings Accounts for All. Americans of all income and insurance levels can capitalize on health savings accounts that are tax-free.

Paul’s health savings accounts empower Americans with flexibility and freedom for saving and paying for healthcare costs that insurance won’t cover. Such HSAs offer investment growth, tax-free financial contributions, and convenient withdrawals for applicable expenses.

HSAs are also distinct from flexible spending accounts (FSAs) in that they are not “use it or lose it”. The remaining balance in an HSA rolls over from one year to the next. HSAs are accounts for individuals meaning enrollees retain them even when changing employers.

Returning Agency, Control, and Power to Everyday Americans

The two pieces of legislation proposed by Paul constitute a better alternative to Obamacare. The Paul plan is also arguably superior to some healthcare insurance coverage sponsored by employers.

The overarching theme of Paul’s approach is to empower you, the hardworking American, to control your healthcare without going broke.

If you live in a state outside of Kentucky, contact your congressional representatives to express your support for Ron Paul’s healthcare plan.