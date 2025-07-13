62% off for a limited time!

Get 62% off for 1 year

Over the past several years, medical freedom in the United States has taken several hits. We witnessed the most extreme cases of this when COVID arrived in this country; however, problems long predate manufactured fear over a highly survivable virus.

At the root of the issue is big pharma. For far too long, corrupt groups in the medical establishment have been able to control the narrative in this country. They run deceptive ads and push products that often do more harm than good.

When Americans call this out, we’re immediately attacked and told we don’t know what we’re talking about. Years ago, anyone who so much as questioned COVID vaccines was labelled as an unhinged “conspiracy theorist” who didn’t care if people lived or died. Now, in 2025, we’re still getting reports of folks suffering and dying from these vaccines.

Believe it or not, rolling up your sleeve for a jab is not the end-all be-all of protecting yourself against coronavirus. In fact, a pharmaceutical known as Ivermectin has been credibly used to treat COVID infections. Joe Rogan infamously credited Ivermectin with saving him from COVID and was lambasted for this believe across mainstream media.

What a coincidence that the international e-commerce company Amazon is now refusing to fill Ivermectin prescription.

Get 62% off for 1 year