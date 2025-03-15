Get 50% off for 1 year

Democrats booed Robert Kennedy Jr in Trump’s latest address to Congress. Apparently, they don’t like the fact that Bobby is looking into the causes of autism – like the heavy metals and other adjuvants in vaccines that Big Pharma has tried to stay hush, hush about for decades. Rand Paul says, “That’s beneath even the party of TDS.”

Senator Paul is talking about the tendency for Democrats to display unbecoming behavior, even in the face of logic and reason. Trump Derangement Syndrome has apparently made these swap dwellers completely irrational. Do you wonder why?

It would seem logical for a political party comprised of humans with even an ounce of empathy to want to stop the drastic rise in autism that’s happened over the past several decades. In 2023, the CDC reported that one in 36 children were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). In the 1980’s only one in 2000 to 5000 children were diagnosed with autism, depending on the source you reference.

There have been numerous people pointing out that the rise in autism is highly correlative to a ramping up of the vaccine schedule for our nation’s children, not just RFK Jr.

Let’s look at why this might be so. . .

Heres What People Miss About The Vaccine Schedule

