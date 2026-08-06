Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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s r's avatar
s r
4d

The ones behind him eg WEF, globalists, CIA, NIH, Bill and Melinda Gates, soros, ecohealth alliance, Mossad, banking zio-technocrats need to be jailed!

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William1Oliver
4d

THE FACT it has taken our corrupt govt this long to get tough with Fauci & yet never convict him of anything is a crime in-and-of-itself.

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