Stephen Kirtland
7h

I would like to see us get back to government by policy instead of government by programs. The idea that problems will go away once we create a department to address that problem and then fund it annually with increasing budgets is idiotic on the face of it. It flies in the face of human experience, intelligence, and plain old common sense. EVERYBODY knows what happens when a government agency is created, especially the characters who invent and promote them. It's maddening. Oversight becomes "a threat to the program" and "an insult to our fine men and women". Apart from that, any attempt at oversight becomes the job of (yes, you guessed it!) a government agency, resisting oversight of itself. Government by policy can avoid the worst of the abuses and futilities of government by program. Annual budgets and ad hoc agencies with firm sunset dates would make financial accountability more achievable. Limited career opportunities and benefits would prevent, or at least mitigate, the creation of bureaucratic fiefdoms. We deserve better. We need to demand better.

Neural Foundry
4h

Strong compilation exposing how federal grants incentivize institutional bloat. The Northwestern grant for hiring 15 peopel plus committees to "dismantle systemic racism" really underscores how DEI has become a self-perpetuating bureaucracy. I've seen similiar dynamics at research institutions where adminstrative overhead crowds out actual science funding. The whole safe space ambassador concept feels like parody but its real.

Share
