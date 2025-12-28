Obamacare For Insurance Companies, Not the People of America: We Got Ripped!

Trump has the Democrats cornered on Obamacare. We all know it was a total farce, and that Democrats pushed this corrupt policy forward, while literally bankrupting Americans just so they could have life-saving surgeries, or get their Diabetes meds filled while they continued to poison our food, soil, water, and air, then come back to suck off the teat of the American family yet again. They are unscrupulous, dare we say, evil people, the CEOs of Big Pharma companies and their boards.

Big Pharma stocks went up over 1000% percent after Obamacare was passed, while families were DENIED care for normal healthcare procedures by the very insurance companies that benefited the most from Obamacare. This bizarre plan to “save Americans” on healthcare didn’t save us a red cent.

It put trillions in the pockets of insurance companies, already committing fraud left and right.

The level of their greed knows no bounds.

Senator Rand Paul has been one of the most vocal critics of the “un” Affordable Care Act (ACA, or “Obamacare”) since its passage in 2010. He has opposed Obamacare on philosophical, constitutional, and economic grounds. Rightfully, he has said that it represents government overreach, drives up costs, and reduces individual freedom in healthcare choices. He says that ACA stands in the way of free market choice so that Americans can truly choose their healthcare providers.

Obamacare is not freedom. It is government coercion.”

— Rand Paul, 2013 Senate floor speech

But it’s worse than that.

Just How Bad Is It?

The five largest U.S. health insurers earned more than $371 billion in net profits from 2010 to 2023, more than 40% of this to UnitedHealth Group, representing a 230% increase in annual profits for the top five insurers compared to pre-Obamacare:

UnitedHealth Group

Cigna

Kaiser Permanente

Elevance Health

CVS Health/Aetna

Taxpayers have already shouldered $700-$800 billion annually in insurance subsidies, much of that money flowing to insurance companies themselves rather than reducing Americans’ out-of-pocket costs.

Claims Denied While Obamacare Insurance Companies Took in Billions in Profits Off the Backs of the American People

While they were raking in all these profits, they were turning down legitimate claims left and right.

One person who has paid $5 for a medication for years saw the price on her single medication go up to over $120.

A woman who works for a small company says that health insurance premiums are unsustainable. UnitedHealth Care increased its employee premiums by 46.53% on their health insurance renewals, roughly $23,000 more per employee! And they have a $5000 deductible before insurance pays for anything. She says, “UnitedHealth Care, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Hospitals like Fairview Health deny an Obamacare insurance holder, but this is a single example of thousands of other denials.

Physicians’ assistants, nurses, and even doctors have gone viral posting their calls to insurance companies, jumping through hoops to try to get patients’ care paid for, and all of them are hitting endless roadblocks or being outright denied.

On average, health insurance premiums for a family of four have soared to an average of $27,000 annually, a burden that contrasts sharply with insurer stock profits. And while they’re charging you through the nose or just denying your claims, here’s what insurance companies banked through Obamacare:

UnitedHealth Group’s stock price jumped 1,177% from March 2010 to November 2025, turning a $32.74 share into $418.07.

Anthem’s (now Elevance Health) stock rose 822% , with shares climbing from $29.41 to $271.06 over the same period.

Cigna realized a 659% increase, pushing its stock from $61.90 to $470.54.

Humana’s stock grew 604% , elevating its value from $54.48 to $383.84.

Molina’s stock surged 595% , turning a $13.58 share into $94.46.

Centene’s stock climbed 595% , with shares rising from $5.52 to $38.38.

Aetna’s stock increased 595%, moving from an unspecified base to $23.50, reflecting a significant proportional gain.

Outraged? You can find links to the company boards above if you want to give them a piece of your mind.

Big Pharma tried to justify their higher rates, increased claim refusals, and skyrocketing deductible amounts, saying that “America is sicker,” but they’re in cahoots with Big Ag, the FDA, and the Biden-era CDC to make us sicker.

Monsanto was literally bought out by none other than Bayer, for heaven’s sake! They create the problem so that they can sell you the “solution.” It’s an utter racket from top to bottom.

The Government Shutdown and Its Impacts on ACA (Obamacare)

The government shutdown, now in its eighth day of Congress getting paid for doing nothing as of November 13, 2025, came with its own on funding disputes over ACA subsidies.

Some argue that Democrats were trying to strong-arm Trump into allowing them to continue these subsidies, since, though we can’t yet prove it at the time of this writing, many of them were getting either indirect or direct kickbacks from their buddies at health insurance companies.

All you have to do is look at the campaign contributions from Big Pharma to most Democratic and RHINO, uniparty congress people to see where an egregious conflict of interest is apparent:

Based on data from OpenSecrets and related reports, pharmaceutical and health products PACs contributed approximately $5.2 million to Democratic congressional candidates in the 2023-2024 election cycle and more in years prior when Obamacare was being passed.

This includes PAC donations from major players like Pfizer, Merck, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson.

Senators like Bernie Sanders ($10,477,000) and Elizabeth Warren ($10,477,000) received significant sums, raising big questions about their true priorities.

Trump’s call to redirect subsidies directly to individuals aims to bypass insurers, a proposal gaining traction amid the shutdown. We’ve been fleeced long enough. Let’s hope Trump shuts it all down.