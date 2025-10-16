Screenshot/X

Former President Barack Obama said in a recent interview, “We don’t want kangaroo courts and trumped up charges. We want our court system and our DOJ and FBI to be playing things straight and not meddling in politics.”

Obama was talking about the Trump administration.

Rand Paul called bull****.

Upgrade your subscription if you support Rand Paul!

Get 20% off a group subscription

Paul just referenced how Obama targeted the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election, and also how Biden’s TSA and FBI targeted Team Trump throughout the Democrat’s four years in the White House.

Just ask Tulsi Gabbard.

But looking at JUST Obama, his authoritarianism contained A LOT more than what Paul mentioned.

Obama’s LONG Reign of Terror

Barack Obama abused his power during his time if office arguably worse than any other president of the 21st century.

Here’s the rule with Democrats: If a Democratic president does authoritarian things, they are no longer authoritarian. It’s fine. All good. Democracy remains intact.

Obama’s many attacks on the most basic American norms and standards is not something Democrats talk about, because, again, see the above rule.

Authoritarianism is okay if Obama did it.

Sen. Paul is right about Obama’s rank hypocrisy, but progressive pundit Jimmy Dore recently gave an even more devastating laundry list of just how tyrannical President Barack Obama was during his reign.

Now that’s a list.

Sen. Paul and Dore were not the only people to call Obama out on his glaring hypocrisy.

Sen. Mike Lee thought Obama must be kidding.

Roger Stone laid into Barack, making a very good point.

Remember, this is the same Barack Obama - who is complaining about the weaponization of government - who Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently revealed wanted to overthrow the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Now that Trump is president, Democrats are behaving as if some new wave of authoritarianism has just emerged, and America will be worse off for it over time.

America is now worse off because of the authoritarian presidencies of Obama and Joe Biden, Democrats who took a battering ram to our most precious rights and liberties.

Barack Obama has no moral standing to call out the weaponization of government now.

He was the master of it.

Help your friends and family support Rand Paul's message. Upgrade your subscription today!

Give a gift subscription