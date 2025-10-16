Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
6h

OHOMO NEEDS HUNG 4 TREASON!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
JD's avatar
JD
6h

Most of us know what he did its the people who voted for him that could never wake up that do not know nor will they ever. Had Harris been voted in the mayhem would have continued as of now It has just been slowed down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture