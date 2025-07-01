Screenshot/After Party with Emily Jashinsky YouTube



Rand Paul has been a fiscal hawk his entire time in the United States Senate. He has repeatedly voting against spending bills, for many years, that increase the national deficit and debt, whether pushed by Democrats or Republicans.

The Republicans so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” just passed the Senate 51-50 with Vice President JD Vance as the tiebreaker. It includes tax cuts and meager spending cuts, both of which Paul supports.

It also contains major spending increases.

Paul met with Vance, telling him he would vote for the bill if he could get only one concession: Don’t raise the debt ceiling so drastically. America can’t afford it, and the country is need of dire fiscal reform.

If Republicans aren’t going to reform spending, who will? Paul asked for the simplest of requests that anyone who remotely cares about basic fiscal responsibility might make.

Request denied.

Republicans Refuse Fiscal Sanity

Paul had said prior, “In deciding whether to vote for the ‘big, not-so-beautiful bill,’ I ask a very specific question: Will the deficit be more, or less, next year?”

“Even using the math, even using the formulas that the supporters of the bill like, the deficit will grow by $270 billion next year,” he noted.

“That doesn’t sound at all conservative to me,” Paul said, “And that’s why I’m a no.“

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected that the House version of this bill would add $2.7 trillion to the deficit over ten years.

Paul’s plea? Raise the debt ceiling by just $500 billion or some smaller amount of the $5 trillion proposed.

As Republicans celebrated this supposed “victory” on Tuesday, this version of the bill now goes back to the House for another vote, X user Anna Matson noted how when it comes to overspending, both Democrats and Republicans are essentially the same.

I could write more about this. But it’s almost not worth it because it’s so simple, and the Republican Party refuses to address it, decade after decade.

If not now, when? Democrats don’t even think it needs to be addressed.

But it does. Immediately. Here’s a chart:

This is ALL due to government spending.

This week, Rand Paul asked his own party to begin to reverse America’s habitual reckless overspending by adjusting this bill.

They said no.

What happened to DOGE? What happened to the big, bold promised cuts?

What are we even doing?

