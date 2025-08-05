Robert F. Kennedy has vowed to Make America Healthy Again.

On Monday the Secretary of Health and Human Services made one significant step to get the country closer to that goal.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins approved six waivers to six states that would exempt sodas and energy drinks from being included in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP).

Sen. Rand Paul immediately praised the decision, making the point that taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for junk food for others in the first place, particularly given what it does to their health.

RFK Jr.: Taxpayers Should Not Be Paying for ‘Foods That Are the Gift of Diabetes’

Rollins is giving waivers to Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia. States already allowing the restriction of sodas and energy drinks from SNAP, are Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Utah and Nebraska.

Rollins said Monday, “Since my confirmation, our department has encouraged states to think differently and creatively about how to solve the many health issues facing Americans.”

“One way is by not allowing taxpayer funded benefits to be used to purchase unhealthy items like soda, candy and other junk food,” she declared.

Secretary Kennedy elaborated on Rollins’ points.

“US taxpayers should not be paying to feed kids foods – the poorest kids in our country – with foods that are the gift of diabetes. And my agency ends up through Medicaid and Medicare paying for those injuries,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also said that he, Rollins and others are about “three months ahead of schedule” in issuing new federal dietary guidelines.

He said those guidelines“will drive changes in the school lunch program, in prison lunches and military food, and they will begin to change America almost immediately.”

Not a Partisan Issue

Rollins made clear that this wasn’t a partisan issue, noting that Colorado Governor Jared Polis recently became the first Democrat governor to request a waiver of sugary drinks from the states SNAP program.

"This is not red or blue, Republican or Democrat. We are discussing and working with every state. So… really excited to continue to work with Governor Polis.”

This had been a concern of Democratic Governor Polis for sometime, something he said in December, stretches back to his time in Congress.

This is certainly not a new issue for Sen. Paul either, a longtime critic of SNAP forcing tax payers to subsidize eating junk food.

Food stamps shouldn’t be used to buy soda and candy. This should go without saying.

Can this recent step along Make America Healthy Again? No, but attempting to do so was always going to be multiple changes and new policies.

This certainly is one of those, now affecting at least 12 states.

38 to go. Maybe some other Democrat governors will join Polis. Any Republican governor should want this.

At a minimum, taxpayers deserve a modicum of respect in no longer having to pay for others to make unhealthy choices.

No more Dr. Pepper on our dime is a small ask.