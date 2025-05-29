Rand Paul Review

Rafa Morales Mertinez
3h

I really think, well probably even doesn’t matter what someone can think or say in this posts, but at this time and this season, many American families are just struggling, and let it be clear, the average American family, is having hard times, groceries, gas, medical areas, so on, it really hurting all families, debt 💸 is to the roof in every household, if we don’t really cut that fiscal craziness spending, we are heading into disbelief, that will eventually put the nation under more pressure and discontent which already exists, and we can see ppl from other parties and gop , also getting richer and wealthier, but see the elite politicians doing nothing or little. Have a nice day and make America shine again, in truthfulness, common sense values, good family values and beliefs, make abortion disappeared once and for all, and so on. Have a great day!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

It's True
2h

To ensure that this isn’t a temporary majority, Trump should stop withholding taxes by EO as in 2020. This would expose the size of the federal government, is revenue neutral and has been done before. The outrage when 4/15 or quarterly payments are due would be effective in exposing the scam.

