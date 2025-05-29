RAND BACKS MUSK: 'Big, Beautiful' Spending Bill UNDERMINES DOGE
The bill would would explode the debt by $4 trillion virtually erasing all the work Elon and his team have done. #30
One of the most promising parts of Donald Trump’s second term was the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.
Musk’s original goal was to find $2 trillion in cuts. DOGE did find billions.
All DOGE could really do, mostly, is find and recommend the cuts. It takes Congress to actually cut the spending. Virtually all Republicans originally supported Musk and DOGE, in rhetoric and theory.
But now the time has come. This isn’t campaign mode. Trump won. That part’s done.
This is getting sh** done mode.
We have a Republican president RIGHT NOW. We have a Republican Congress RIGHT NOW. This might be the only chance that Republicans could actually make the cuts DOGE recommended.
And yet the current spending bill - that passed a Republican led House - does none of that.
In fact, it adds $4 trillion to the national debt.
WTF?
That’s basically what Rand Paul asked, too, on Wednesday.
Elon Musk said the following in a CBS News interview to be aired in full on Sunday:
Rand agreed with Elon:
WTF Are Republicans Doing?
Thomas Massie caught holy hell from MAGA Republicans for opposing the House spending bill that passed. He was joined by Warren Davidson.
Why did Massie oppose it? For the same reasons Musk said in that interview: It does not include the DOGE cuts and adds trillions to America’s $36 trillion national debt.
But Republicans were supposed to support it because… well, that’s unclear. Something about cutting spending in ten years which is totally unrealistic and we’ve heard it before. The cuts never comes.
Newsflash: Washington politicians lie! In both parties.
According to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, there are now moves being made to include the DOGE cuts:
The White House also needs to request the cuts. As Sen Paul noted on Sunday:
Now, thank to pressure from Massie, Davidson, Paul and countless conservatives and libertarians, the White House might finally be getting involved:
If Republicans aren’t going to take this seriously, who will? The Democrats? Really?
DOGE is a creation of the Trump administration. It is one of the more hopeful projects in modern American political history for anyone who cares about reining in Washington spending. There’s really been nothing quite like it.
To NOT support what DOGE has done five months in to Trump’s second term is far more a betrayal of MAGA and America First principles than simply settling for business as usual.
Which is exactly what the House Republicans who passed the current version of the bill did.
Paul made clear that this debate is not about loyalty to Trump, who he strongly supports.
It’s about basic fiscal sanity.
The re-election of Donald Trump has given Americans a unique chance to begin to clean up our debt and endless spending, an effort no Democrat or conventional Republican president was likely to lead.
Are we just going to throw this opportunity way?
Elon Musk might know better than most if this bill is worth a damn, and he’s telling us it isn’t. After everything DOGE has tried to accomplish.
Rand Paul agrees with him. And if the Senate version of this bill doesn’t codify the DOGE cuts in some way, Republicans have no business ever talking about fiscal conservatism ever again.
I really think, well probably even doesn’t matter what someone can think or say in this posts, but at this time and this season, many American families are just struggling, and let it be clear, the average American family, is having hard times, groceries, gas, medical areas, so on, it really hurting all families, debt 💸 is to the roof in every household, if we don’t really cut that fiscal craziness spending, we are heading into disbelief, that will eventually put the nation under more pressure and discontent which already exists, and we can see ppl from other parties and gop , also getting richer and wealthier, but see the elite politicians doing nothing or little. Have a nice day and make America shine again, in truthfulness, common sense values, good family values and beliefs, make abortion disappeared once and for all, and so on. Have a great day!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
To ensure that this isn’t a temporary majority, Trump should stop withholding taxes by EO as in 2020. This would expose the size of the federal government, is revenue neutral and has been done before. The outrage when 4/15 or quarterly payments are due would be effective in exposing the scam.