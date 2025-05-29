Creative Commons

One of the most promising parts of Donald Trump’s second term was the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

Musk’s original goal was to find $2 trillion in cuts. DOGE did find billions.

All DOGE could really do, mostly, is find and recommend the cuts. It takes Congress to actually cut the spending. Virtually all Republicans originally supported Musk and DOGE, in rhetoric and theory.

But now the time has come. This isn’t campaign mode. Trump won. That part’s done.

This is getting sh** done mode.

We have a Republican president RIGHT NOW. We have a Republican Congress RIGHT NOW. This might be the only chance that Republicans could actually make the cuts DOGE recommended.

And yet the current spending bill - that passed a Republican led House - does none of that.

In fact, it adds $4 trillion to the national debt.

WTF?

That’s basically what Rand Paul asked, too, on Wednesday.

Elon Musk said the following in a CBS News interview to be aired in full on Sunday:

Rand agreed with Elon:

WTF Are Republicans Doing?

Thomas Massie caught holy hell from MAGA Republicans for opposing the House spending bill that passed. He was joined by Warren Davidson.

Why did Massie oppose it? For the same reasons Musk said in that interview: It does not include the DOGE cuts and adds trillions to America’s $36 trillion national debt.

But Republicans were supposed to support it because… well, that’s unclear. Something about cutting spending in ten years which is totally unrealistic and we’ve heard it before. The cuts never comes.

Newsflash: Washington politicians lie! In both parties.

According to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, there are now moves being made to include the DOGE cuts:

The White House also needs to request the cuts. As Sen Paul noted on Sunday:

Now, thank to pressure from Massie, Davidson, Paul and countless conservatives and libertarians, the White House might finally be getting involved:

If Republicans aren’t going to take this seriously, who will? The Democrats? Really?

DOGE is a creation of the Trump administration. It is one of the more hopeful projects in modern American political history for anyone who cares about reining in Washington spending. There’s really been nothing quite like it.

To NOT support what DOGE has done five months in to Trump’s second term is far more a betrayal of MAGA and America First principles than simply settling for business as usual.

Which is exactly what the House Republicans who passed the current version of the bill did.

Paul made clear that this debate is not about loyalty to Trump, who he strongly supports.

It’s about basic fiscal sanity.

The re-election of Donald Trump has given Americans a unique chance to begin to clean up our debt and endless spending, an effort no Democrat or conventional Republican president was likely to lead.

Are we just going to throw this opportunity way?

Elon Musk might know better than most if this bill is worth a damn, and he’s telling us it isn’t. After everything DOGE has tried to accomplish.

Rand Paul agrees with him. And if the Senate version of this bill doesn’t codify the DOGE cuts in some way, Republicans have no business ever talking about fiscal conservatism ever again.