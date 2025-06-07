Without reader donations Rand Paul Review will struggle to provide great content. Please consider upgrading your subscription today!!

In real time, America’s national debt is over $36 trillion and climbing. This is a nightmare that the country’s been wrestling with for quite some time and it’s not sustainable by any means.

As the national debt continues to balloon, so do the risks of higher taxes, worse inflation, and even hits to our country’s perceived creditworthiness. This problem is one that fiscal conservatives continue speaking out against; yet their warnings are routinely disregarded.

Out of touch lawmakers want everyone to think there’s nothing wrong with spending money like there’s no tomorrow. We’ve seen this with their proposed spending bills to ship billions of dollars overseas, all while veterans and everyday US civilians are struggling.

With every second, our nation’s national debt keeps on growing. Interest rates accumulate as well, making the debt increasingly harder to pay off.

With no plan in sight, many congressional lawmakers want to keep running up the tab. However, Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul is on the record strongly advising against this.

Sen. Paul isn’t just talking, either. He’s also presenting real, tangible solutions.

It’s Time to Drastically Reduce Spending

Lawmakers who were elected by Americans have a duty to act in Americans’ best interest. A critical part of this is cutting back on expenditures that paved the way to over $36 trillion in debt.

Sen. Paul is suggesting Congress goes about this with incremental $500 billion increases to the debt ceiling every three months, followed by mandatory spending cuts each time.

Unfortunately, the Kentucky senator’s proposal to get this country back on track to fiscal responsibility isn’t garnering enough support. During a recent interview, Paul revealed that only three lawmakers voted in favor of his initiative.

This, alone, is indicative of the major problem that exists in the federal government. So long as lawmakers refuse to take the national debt seriously, its negative ramifications are going to continue rippling out.

As this happens, the consequences will only get worse and worse for everyday Americans. Already, as we approach the middle of 2025, far too many folks are barely making it and living on the margins.

That won’t change unless we see serious reductions in spending.

Too Many Lawmakers Aren’t Grasping How Serious This Crisis Is

As Rand Paul advocates for contained fiscal decisions, far too many of his colleagues are treating American dollars like monopoly money.

As we speak, congressional leaders keep working to add another $5 trillion to this country’s national debt. Of course, they have all sorts of excuses for why this money is needed to meet various objectives. Frivolous lawmakers also have ideas about why this extra $5 trillion will lead to a high return on investment and ultimately benefit the United States.

None of this changes the facts, though.

Spending cuts, as advocated for by Sen. Paul, are crucial to get this country further away from the brink. The rise of inflation over recent years, along with the recent ding to America’s creditworthiness, should have been a glaring red flag.

Sadly, there are too few lawmakers like the Kentucky senator who are willing to recognize the national debt for what it is and then get ahead of it.

Until this changes, America - and the middle class in particular - is going to keep suffering.

It’s Time to Vote Out Wasteful Spenders

Contrary to what the establishment would have you believe, America’s national debt hurts every single one of us. Lawmakers who still refuse to see the writing on the wall must be promptly voted out of office.

With the midterm elections coming up next November, now is the time to focus on who’s part of the problem. Officials who continue ignoring Sen. Paul’s calls for fiscal responsibility need to be removed and replaced. The same goes for those who give lip service to spending cuts, but then vote against legislation to actually make these cuts happen.

America’s economic situation is bad, but it can get a lot worse. One study after the next shows that young people are worse off than their parents were at the same age. Many believe they’ll never be able to own homes, pay down debts, or achieve financial security.

At the rate things are going with wasteful spenders in Congress, America’s youth has good reason to be concerned.

Get Your Lawmakers on the Phone Today

Now is when we should all be calling our federal representatives and senators. Let them know how important spending cuts are. More importantly, every single member of the House and Senate needs to know their vote to reduce expenditures will determine whether they remain in office.

Don’t stop at phone calls, either.

Now is also the ideal time to write letters and send messages on social media. While Sen. Rand Paul is doing the work at the legislative level, we the people must support him on the grassroots end.