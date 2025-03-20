Get 50% off! A new Summer of Liberty is coming!

When the federal government treats money like it grows on trees, this hurts all Americans. Wasteful spending doesn’t just waste our tax dollars, but it prevents us from taking care of important matters.

In 2025, there are many proponents of running up the national debt and spending money like there’s no tomorrow. Democrats consistently engage in this behavior, while demonizing anyone who calls for even the slightest consideration of fiscal responsibility.

It’s for this very reason that the economy today remains in dire straits.

Inflation has spiraled out of control. The cost of living, along with interest rates, keeps surging and far too many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

These days, it’s very clear that the federal government needs to start embracing fiscal responsibility…and it needs to do so quickly.

One of the most prominent voices, speaking out about this on the frontlines, is none other than Republican Sen. Rand Paul.

We Can’t Keep Sending Money Overseas While Americans Suffer at Home

