The DNC has virtually no credibility left, and even some of its strongest members are massive hypocrites who have accomplished nothing in office.



The DNC lectures us about the environment while flying around in private jets. They talk about issues in the healthcare system while continuing to shill for big pharma. They accuse the right of starting wars, while standing in the way of any politician who fights for peace. The list goes on and on.

One such case to note is Bernie Sanders, one of the strongest remaining assets of the left. Rand Paul recently called him out for flying around in his private jet. Bernie sees no issue with doing this while he claims to fight for the environment and oppose oligarchies.

Trump admitted that Bernie was still sharp for his age, but a lunatic because of his political ideas. Bernie talks a lot about healthcare and peace, but in reality, he is being controlled by Big Pharma and the DNC. He has even stooped to turn on former party members like RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, who vouched for him in the past.

The DNC has no real platform and has been hijacked by a bunch of corporate shills and hypocrites.





Rand Paul Burns Bernie Sanders





The DNC is absolutely toast, and even some of the previous reputable party members have displayed that they are hypocrites who are out of touch with the American population.

Rand Paul recently called out Bernie Sanders for his hypocrisy, as Bernie recently justified flying all across the country in a private jet. So much for saving the environment and fighting the oligarchy!

Bernie made no apologies and justified his actions.

“Think I’m gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United waiting? You know what, 30,000 people are waiting. That’s the only way you can get around. No apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about.”





Politicians like Bernie and all the WEF attendees have no right to lecture the public when they travel around the world in their private transportation. The issue runs much deeper than hypocrisy and lack of awareness. These people really believe they are above the rest of the population.







This is just one of the many areas where Bernie has become less relevant. He has proven that he has no interest in truly tackling government corruption and fighting the military-industrial complex. He has also gone from being a health advocate to a pharmaceutical shill.

The Downfall of Bernie



Why is Bernie still loyal to the people who rigged the election against him?



In 2016-2017, one could easily feel sorry for Bernie, who had the primaries rigged against him in favor of Hillary Clinton. However, his actions since then show that he never had the strength to stand his ground to fight for issues, and that he prefers to be subservient to the party.



At the time, Tulsi Gabbard was one of the only DNC party members who had the strength to stand up for Bernie Sanders and endorse him for his anti-war policies.

Several years later, Bernie turned his back on Tulsi and failed to vote for her as the Director of National Intelligence. This move essentially places Bernie back in the pro-war mongering group, ironically, the group that betrayed him in 2016.

The DNC has become a massive cult. Those who stand out are either ridiculed and booted out of the party, like Tulsi and RFK Jr., or pushed into submission like Bernie. After years of corruption, voters have chosen to reward heroes like Tulsi and RFK Jr., who both had the guts to stand for their beliefs. We are in a new era where actions trump stated beliefs and goals. Leaders like Tulsi are now doing all of the things that Bernie has talked about but never done.





Bernie Supports Government Waste



At times, one could observe Bernie Sanders and see how he is sometimes willing to throw party lines aside and stand up for certain issues. Initially, he fully supported an audit of the Pentagon under Musk’s leadership.

However, it was very clear that the DNC knocked him back in line after these original comments.

Once DOGE started exposing fraud in other systems, Bernie was quick to slam Elon Musk for being corrupt and to whine about the “oligarchy” that was controlling the government. Bernie clearly cares more about protecting the DNC and the establishment than he does about taking on government fraud.



Everything he has said, from cutting corruption to ending needless wars, has been lip service. Bernie would have to break away from the clutches of the DNC if he really wanted to follow through with his proclaimed healthcare, military, and economic positions, and sadly, he doesn’t have the fortitude to do this.





Bernie is all talk on Healthcare





Bernie’s greatest populist campaign topic, which almost won him the election in 2016, was pushing for reasonable wages and access to healthcare. In his speeches, he has slammed big pharma for ripping Americans off on insulin and other products.



Things have changed, as Bernie now has sizable pharma influence and is vocally against RFK JR. and other pro-health advocates. RFK Jr. slammed Bernie Sanders and other politicians because they received a lot of money from pharmaceutical companies.

The times have changed. Bernie failed to follow through with his promises of the last decade, and democratic Congress members have stuffed their pockets with big pharma money. The DNC’s number one villain, Donald J Trump, is the one who will actually lower pharmaceutical prices.

This will be a historic move in dismantling the power of the DNC. As Trump provides real solutions for some of the populist areas that the DNC has failed to address, more people will wake up to the reality that the left is irrelevant.

Donald Trump is not for sale, unlike other DNC politicians, and he has the political freedom to take on the healthcare and pharmaceutical industrial complexes. Trump and RFK Jr. are now the ones who are fulfilling all of the issues that Bernie spent his career yapping about.

The DNC is Dead





The DNC is slowly losing relevance. Two of the most prominent cabinet members were previously ousted by the radical DNC. Others like Maher and Newsom have received backlash for failing to follow through with the woke left’s ideology. Current loyalists often either have Trump derangement syndrome or are reminiscent of the past decades of the party.

Trump recently commented on Bernie Sanders, noting that he is the best option that the DNC has right now.

Trump’s policies are hitting home because they have a strong base in economic populism. People felt the impact of his economic policies in his last term, and they will feel other solutions, such as his plans for the pharmaceutical industry.

The US population is becoming tired of the hypocrisy of the left, as seen by the results in the recent election. This setup is low-hanging fruit for the right, as Trump and other cabinet members can spend the next four years tackling all the issues Bernie has been talking about for decades.