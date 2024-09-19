Many Democrats seem disappointed that the attempts failed.
Seventeen percent (17%) of voters believe America would have been better off if former President Trump had been killed in last week’s attempted assassination.That figure includes 28% of Democrats who say that America would have been better off if Trump had been assassinated. Another 24% of Democrats were not sure. Fewer than half (48%) of Democrats could bring themselves to say that America would not be better off if the opposing party’s candidate for president had been assassinated.Scott Rasmussen, president of RMG Research, said “It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered.” [MustReadAlaska]
Seventeen percent (17%) of voters believe America would have been better off if former President Trump had been killed in last week’s attempted assassination.
That figure includes 28% of Democrats who say that America would have been better off if Trump had been assassinated. Another 24% of Democrats were not sure. Fewer than half (48%) of Democrats could bring themselves to say that America would not be better off if the opposing party’s candidate for president had been assassinated.
Scott Rasmussen, president of RMG Research, said “It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered.” [MustReadAlaska]
Can you believe people are this desensitized?
Can America recover from this political polarization?
I'm surprised at the lack of people criticizing the Deep State. Nobody thinks it's an inside job?
It never occurred to me that anyone but the deep state did this. It’s ridiculously obvious to me. That’s why it needs to be destroyed. However, we know it won’t be. Evil never dies. It’s only temporarily suppressed.
I have wondered that too.. and I think it is too horrible to think people in government or hidden within government would do that to us.
They have for decades. The media hid the incidents and reported them as accidents ..
Yes, the "deep state" did it, but Trump is a player. He's a made man. The more he's attacked, the more popular and powerful he becomes. But he's not a savior -- he's a WWE hall-of-famer playing kayfabe with the American people.
It is the logical thought, unless you consider that this is all an act and Trump is controlled opposition for the deep state.
If the Deep State wanted him gone, wouldn't he be killed discretely in private. Like Justice Scallia with a pillow over his head and no autopsy. Like Seth Rich. Like Jeffery Epstein. Like so many others and explained away as his age, or he was sick, or anything else.
If you continue to try to take him out with Impeachment, Indictments, Public shootings, all looking like the Deep State wants him gone, but you never actually succeed, then it isn't the Deep State trying to kill him, just making it look like that.
That's ridiculous!
Hilary Clinton declares him the most dangerous man. Her speeches and narrative all insight hate. I’m my opinion she is the most dangerous woman for starting this war on Trump and what she continues to preach insights violence. Her comment alone makes her complicit in what is happening in America. Follower from 🇦🇺
she has a record of dooming people in her way...
It’s typical narcissistic behaviour that she exudes, especially when she’s on the back foot or defeated. She’s never accepted that she lost to Trump and just keeps coming at him with exaggerated narratives. That’s my take on her!
Absolutely correct!! Combine this with the late night hacks and the MSM and you have your threat to democracy.
It is apparent to me that the vile word vomit of hatred for Donald Trump by the democrats has promoted violence against not only him but also his MAGA patriot followers.
Media polarization is all part of the show and part of the plan to divide and conquer. Trump is a trash talker himself and a street fighter full of arrogance and vengeance. He is a made for TV personality who loves and feeds off all attention positive and negative. Both candidates are players and puppets; two sides of the same coin which is owned by Masonic-Kaballistic financial groups. We all know Harris is a bad joke, but win or lose, Trump is a made man merely fulfilling his role in facilitating Ordo ab chao.
Mainstream media is clearly the driver here.
But, who is driving them???
The Democrats and the mainstream media’s willingness to regurgitate anything to help them. I was pondering how they’ve labelled anyone with opposing views as “hate groups”, “domestic terrorists” and “white supremacists”… creating fear and irrational behavior toward each person or group… their goal being to wipe any opposition to their plans off the face of the Earth. Evil.
When Hillary paid for the Russian dossier against Trump it started. The entire 4 years democrats harassed Trump and his supporters. It has never stopped. And now they have come right out and said he should have been dead by now. We were much better off under Trump! How on earth can Americans spew this hate? That dem party is plain evil. They may get away with it now but God will have the last word!
I have a friend that works for an internet company and while repairing a lady's internet she told him her son is in the Secret Service and that they have stopped over 24 hit attempts including one with a nuclear suitcase. I had heard rumors of several attempts.
CIA/Deep State/Clinton/Obama. Are we seriously supposed to believe they are going to let him be in the White House again? He knows they are criminals and they know he knows, and they know WE know.
Exactly!
Mainstream Media
When we have the social endorsements of killing in the forms of abortion, capital punishment, euthanasia, and especially endorsement of killing as entertainment in that industry and beyond, is anyone surprised with the desensitization?
It may be time for Marshall Law and desolve all the Media .
Blackrock/Fink... both Crooks & Routh had ties, Crooks via an add, Routh had ties to Killary Clinton's personal chef (might be ex chef), amazing that. Routh was recruiting Afghanistan fighters for Ukraine, who has the rights to the now defaulted Ukraine signed, oh Blackrock, all roads lead 1 way to Blackrock
Larry Fink is a true Globalist! The money black rock has accumulated is obviously for the global bankers who are the 13 families of the Illuminati. They all crisscross across every uprising and every plot against America.
*defaulted loan
The deep state including the CIA, FBI and somebody most likely in the Secret Service. How they knew he would be playing golf as a late decision and how they keep getting close.
Somebody asked me the other day why members of the media spouting continued hate AGAINST Trump haven't been assassination targets themselves. I said it's because most conservatives don't act like the left.
I wouldn't be at all surprised if the deep state sacrificed Kamala in order to stir up more violence and hate and blame conservatives before the election.
Nearly every violent act has at first been blamed on right wingers by the MSM.
I am starting to believe the deep state wants a civil war in the USA.
I have considered also that the left would kill their own ( possibly k. ) and blame the righteous. I hope that the truth would be revealed, but I’m not confident because they are so wicked.
An inside job for sure .like the first one
Let’s be clear; media is heightening the craziness; but the shooter has already been radicalized and is ultimately responsible. I do believe there is something nefarious in the Butler shooting.
No, America cannot heal from this political polarization unless we return to our Godly heritage, the foundation laid by our ancestors 250 years ago when patriots died to secure our freedom. Freedom cannot exist without self control, and we no longer practice the discipline of self control because we have strayed from Biblical principles that instruct our consciences. Where there is no absolute truth, there is no freedom either.
I really don’t think so. There are not enough genuine citizens to put it back together.
Especially, Kamala already said “220 Million Americans Died” From COVID.
https://modernity.news/2020/10/23/kamala-harris-220-million-americans-died-from-covid/
so two thirds of the population? maybe she just was unintentionally telegraphing the final outcome of the disease and "measures to stop it"
Gleefully ?
What is worse is that she blamed Trump's 'mishandling of Covid' for all these deaths as if he should have known how to handle it already.
I don't think Trump got "their" memo either.
Maybe it is time for a real reset...
The mysteriously increasing violence is the result of a central power driven narrative that assumes guilt until innocence is proven. The exclusive solution regarding our legal guilt is Jesus Christ. The Bible teaches that by His Knowledge shall my Righteous Servant shall justity many. Romans 5:18 amazingly says that the Righteousness of One has come upon all men. In other words He exclusively restores the presumption of legal innocence. Presenting the knowledge of Jesus Christ and witnessing Him, beginning in the Goverment schools, will naturally limit/restrain the central power driven mystery of iniquity, unfolding before our eyes, and restore the presumption of innocence. Have a wonderful day.
A dichotomy at its finest…. “Don’t use guns (especially to protect yourself) unless it’s to kill our opponent, or to fight a war that benefits us financially”
Until “All” the people, organizations and government agencies and officials are held to account for the travesties committed against American Citizens are exposed and “Held Accountable “ .. there is no JUSTICE!
Mayorkas, who else?
Definitely terrorist probably American citizens that have been overtaken by the microorganisms that are either from IV drug use or COVID 19 vaccines that come from Mexico etc and yeah once 6 g comes out they'll really be taking over but until then they can only torture us like they do me every day all day everyday!!!!!
Trump is a Zionist. He supports the murders of innocent Palestinian people whether Christian or Muslim. Kamala's father was a communist, and Kamala appears to have learned her lessons well. It is embarrassing to me that the hidden oligarchy that runs this country can't do a better job of giving us decent choices. The clandestine Communist oligarchy gives us two lousy choices of their choosing. I don't want anyone murdered, but I want the hidden oligarchy exposed that controls our money and our politicians. The blackmale operation on pedo-island by the Mossad is just one example of who is really ruling over America. The people don't have any real choices, and our officials serve AIPAC and their financial backers. America and the world is doomed unless their New World Order agenda is stopped. Radical Zionism cannot be allowed to dictate that there are more than two sexes, that homosexuality isn't a sin, that murdering a child in utero is okay, and that socialism/communism aka redistribution of wealth is somehow "fair" to the hard working people of America. America isn't very far away from Communist Russia. All it will take is a real civil war unlike the manufactured on January 6th and the oligarchy will take it as an excuse to completely lock down the country and enact Marshall law. What happens to Trump is the least of our problems. Trump is just another Zionist puppet, only pretending to be against the "Deep State".
Our government is responsible for these assassination attempts on Trump, just like our government was responsible for killing JFK. Luckily, the DEI hires of today are inept. The one thing I don’t understand is why Trump doesn’t hire private security instead of relying on government appointed secret service?
And the FULL answer seems to be here:
An IMPORTANT interview, including – WHY CIA protects Hunter Biden (two identical links)
Mike Benz - Inside the Censorship Industrial Complex | SRS #132 (on YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o98Y1cEja-U
Shawn Ryan interview with @MikeBenzCyber
https://x.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1836820804715302935
• 00:00 - Introduction
• 13:11 - 'The Blob'
• 19:07 - 2014 Censorship & the Ukraine connection
• 29:00 - Influencing international censorship policy
• 32:35 - The power of ‘The Blob’
• 48:06 - Elon/X free speech proxy war
• 55:43 - DHS censorship threats
• 1:30:17 - Headway in Congress
• 1:42:20 - How do we gain power over tech companies?
• 1:51:24 - Tim Walz China connection
• 1:56:38 - Burisma & why we’re in Ukraine
• 2:29:14 - Free speech on the internet
• 2:37:21 - World War 3
Heaven forbid!!—hopefully very few Main stream Americans, of either party would rather not vote for loopy Kamala and ex-President Trump not have attempts of assassination ? What’s happening to Americans, I’m Right, a lifelong Republican aren’t I?
NWO and media.
Six corporations that own 99% of all media
Photo. https://i.imgur.com/OZaDq4y.png
The whole Jan 6th coup was a radical divide and way to many people fell for it. Americans have just been fed to much BS.
When they compare Trump to Hitler, we need to educate them about fascism and Nazism.
National Socialism is NOT Right-Wing
How the deceptive mislabeling of fascism and Nazism distorts modern politics
https://russp.substack.com/p/the-false-flag-of-right-wing-fascism
Media, both news and social 'gateways' this violent rhetoric. So much so, that Congress and even the White House has felt safe to join in!
MSM on the orders from the deep state 😡
My husband thinks that. We are divorcing
My first thought was “the Dems are most responsible for these assignation attempts.” The DNC machine has been amping up the Hitler, Nazi rhetoric about Trump for so long that it’s no surprise some of their loose nuts took their advice. Kamala lies and evades every single question. There is no doubt in my mind that the Democrats are going to do whatever it takes to make sure that Kamala or a similar puppet is in place instead of Trump. There is no way they’re gonna let Trump win the election. Mark my word, some disaster will happen before Trump can be elected.
Elite Democrats and their mainstream media minion shills are responsible for the attempts on Trump. I don’t how they sleep at night. I can’t believe tone-deafness and lack of conscience. The hypocrisy is astounding. It really does feel like spiritual warfare: good vs. evil.
Everyone should be terrified. We've descended into an authoritarian system
There are so many people who only watch the MSM and have been brainwashed in believing all the lies. Trump has been made out to be a criminal and the devil himself who will destroy our country. I know people who are totally deranged in their hatred of Trump, it's totally irrational. The only way to change opinions is to expose the lies on mainstream which the media is unwilling to do. I've cancelled Cable and only watch alternate reporting on RUMBLE and be alittle more discerning.
I know so many of these clueless people watching mainstream media and sucking it up like Kool-Aid. I’m not sure they’ll be able to recognize the truth after so many years of listening to all that lying. A couple of them are relatives, close. I’ve spent so many countless hours, showing and proving just how evil and deceptive the Democrats are, but they are reluctant to change their steadfast minds. The Trump derangement syndrome is so pervasive that they look at Kamala as the solution. They’ve been fear mongered for such a long time now that there is no mode other than fear mode. They can’t get it through their thick heads that Kamala is actually exponentially more dangerous than Trump. I guess they just gave up thinking because it’s a lot easier to just follow an authoritarian lock step. You don’t have to think, life is easier. So for now, I’ve cut the ties with all of them. I can’t put myself through the painful process of talking to a blank wall. I need to maintain my own sanity.
The shooters are responsible because they are being encouraged by Democrats. If the shoe were on the other foot, and Dems were being targeted, Trump or some Republican flunky would be locked up before you could say Jiminy Cricket.
Nobody thinks an inside job because Democrats have been at this for years. That’s the one thing they are clever about: covering their tracks.
So, why should we care? At least 50k Palestinians killed, probably 1/2 million Ukrainians vaporized, and going back to Iraq, Bosnia/Kosovo/Serbia, Viet Nam, etc., our business is war and business is good. What's one more assassination in the face of millions of deaths indirectly benefiting our military/industrial economy? I don't share this fake concern for two ineffective shooting attempts when we as a freaking country support the greatest mass killings in history. We need all these whiners to wake up and realize their shit stinks, too.
Such ideas are shockingly pathetic and demonstrates a kind of Machiavellian narcissism, at best, or social pathology at worst. It’s a rude condemnation of some American citizens who no longer believe in Constitutional government!
Blame Trump Derangement Syndrome: It's a projection of their own primitive unconscious.
If Trump can miraculously overcome the certain widespread election cheating by the Democratic machine, expect unending political violence in the streets led by the antifa shock troops.
It is truly disheartening that our nation has been brainwashed by the left and media reinforced.
Oh, I almost forgot. I gotta give credit where credit is ?
The Fk'n communists, ok?
Dick Cheney and his daughter are behind all this.
PS. he was involved in 9/11 too.
How much federal funding is going to politically active ngos?
US State Department!
Looks like TDS is in full swing and being spread by those who should know better - like Hillary Clinton!
People who are paying g attention do.
I would not want President Biden or anyone on the left killed that’s not solving anything,bad or good ideas don’t die with the person
Deep state controlling the dirty dems, fbi, cia, secret service. God help us✝️🙏
Shocking
Leave your thoughts in the comments.
