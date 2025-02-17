"Canada Wants To Be The 51st State" - Trudeau's Brother Kyle Kemper Sounds Off

President Trump isn't just a game changer. He’s a world force.

So far in Trump’s infant 2nd term as POTUS, he’s made moves to reclaim the Panama Canal, take ownership of the Gaza Strip, and purchase Greenland from Denmark.

Trump also has America’s immediate neighbors in his sights. He renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America and has made overtures that Canada should become the 51st state of the U.S.

In the latest episode of the Kurt Wallace podcast for the Rand Paul Review–Kyle Kemper, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half-brother–says plenty of Canadians are on board with the idea of becoming a U.S. state.

“So, you know, it was Trump,” Kemper told Wallace. “You know, he's something else. And for him to come out with this 51st state talk, it's like, you know, a lot of people in Canada are like, dude, let's go.”

“Like, there's a lot of people that are like, yes, like, I would love that,” Kemper continued. “Oh, yeah. There's a lot of people. There are a lot of people who recognize that the Canadian government doesn't represent the people in any way, shape, or form. It does not represent.”

That’s the same way conservatives–i.e., sane–Americans felt under the Biden administration when they were targeted as the enemy of the state.

Just ask the J6 political prisoners, Traditional Catholics targeted by the FBI, the pro-lifers imprisoned for praying, and the people who lost their jobs because they refused to take the COVID-19 shot.

Canadian conservatives, too, felt the Wrath of the Woke when Justin Trudeau ordered participants in the “Freedom Convoy” trucker protest to be fined, jailed, and harassed.

American and Canadian conservatives have a lot in common, but they are not the same. Maybe what Canada needs more than being the U.S. is a common sense prime minister instead of a Woke wing nut.

Kemper sees that happening.

“By the time Pierre (Poilievre) comes into office, and I think he’s not just going to win, but he’s going to win by an unbelievable mandate the likes of which has never been seen by a Conservative government,” Kemper told the Toronto Sun.

By that time, the Trump agenda should be firmly rooted and be in position to help deal with the “the mess Pierre is inheriting.”

“There is a moment in time now to rethink a lot of the systems,” Kemper said. “We are going to be seeing major system updates in America and Canada.”

Not a moment too soon.

Who Is Kyle Kemper?

The son of Margaret Trudeau, the 41-year-old Kemper worked on the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. independent presidential campaign. He then moved to supporting Trump.

He’s a cryptocurrency/tech enthusiast who sees a bright future for the U.S. and Canada.

Kemper believes Trump, Kash Patel, Elon Musk, J.D. Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, and RFK Jr.– among others–will change America for the better.

He also believes Canada could be great again as it moves away from the WokeTrudeau regime.

Kemper sees the overwhelming governmental authority in Canada and the “taxation” that eats away at “85% of what people” earn driving people into the dirt or out of the country.

The idea of Canada joining the United States is a long shot. That doesn’t mean it should be dismissed out of hand. Donald Trump is a pro at making long shots.

A Canadian Declaration of Independence?

The people of Canada would have to undergo a revolution to become part of the United States.

“What would it take for that, though?” Wallace asked Kemper. “Isn't it [Canada] an extension of England still under the Queen?”

“It requires a declaration of independence, to be honest,” Kemper replied.

“It would be a revolution,” Wallace returned.

“It requires a declaration of independence,” Kemper continued. “It probably requires a national referendum executed by we the people and not by we the government because the government will never investigate itself properly or remove itself from power.”

Just like the Brits weren’t going to just hand over the U.S. before the Revolutionary War. Maybe the Canadians could borrow the U.S. Declaration of Independence. It would suit them.

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

The causes of total government control and out-of-control taxes seem to fit the bill. Remember the Boston Tea Party?

If the Canucks are going to do it, the time is now.

“In 2021, over 19.3 million people reported a Christian religion, representing just over half of the Canadian population (53.3%). However, this proportion is down from 67.3% in 2011 and 77.1% in 2001.”

If the number of Canadians identifying as Christians falls to less than half, the country is doomed. The U.S.–where almost 70% continue to identify as Christians–won't see them as brothers-in-arms but as strangers in a familiar land.

“So there needs to be like, you know, there needs to be a large scale, you know, movement established,” Kemper said.

How about the MCGA movement? Make Canada Great Again! It's a revolution without guns. Just look at what’s happening in the U.S.

Instead of becoming part of the U.S., Canada should position itself to complement the MAGA movement to make North America Great Again.

Whatever happens, Trump is changing the world map. Canada needs to catch up with the times.

Trudeau and his Globalism cronies are dead ducks. If Canadians want to fly, they’re going to need a new set of wings. The wings will be made in North America, one way or the other.