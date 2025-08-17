Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

13

Tulsi Calls Out OBAMA For His Attempted Coup

Rand Paul ALWAYS knew Brenna was a bad guy
America Reborn's avatar
America Reborn
Aug 17, 2025
13
Transcript

Back in 2013, I led a 13-hour filibuster against John Brennan’s nomination. I said, "I have hounded and hounded and hounded him [for answers]... Only after yanking his chain... does he say he's going to obey the law. We should be alarmed by that."

Turns out we were right to be alarmed.

DNI Gabbard just laid bare the shady, volatile coup attempt orchestrated under Obama and executed by Brennan and his intel operatives.

I joined Jesse B Watters yesterday to break it all down.

Just another day exposing the deep state.

FOLLOW THE TULSI T GABBARD SUBSTACK BELOW:

Tulsi T Gabbard
Tulsi T Gabbard: The Future of American Politics
By Right Flank

