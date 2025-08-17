Tulsi Calls Out OBAMA For His Attempted Coup

Back in 2013, I led a 13-hour filibuster against John Brennan’s nomination. I said, "I have hounded and hounded and hounded him [for answers]... Only after yanking his chain... does he say he's going to obey the law. We should be alarmed by that."

Turns out we were right to be alarmed.

DNI Gabbard just laid bare the shady, volatile coup attempt orchestrated under Obama and executed by Brennan and his intel operatives.

I joined Jesse B Watters yesterday to break it all down.

Just another day exposing the deep state.