Hillary, Obama, and the Democrats Clearly "Rigged" the Election Against Trump

Hillary, Obama, and the Democrats clearly used the apparatus of government to delegitimize an election and harm Donald Trump.
This should be fully investigated, and those responsible should be punished.
Thanks to DNIGabbard for bringing more of this to light.
Newly declassified documents from DNIGabbard show Obama’s intel chiefs used government power to push the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. And to this day, Hillary Clinton cries “rigged” at the 2016 election.
But Democrats say President Trump is the threat for questioning Biden's win in 2020?
Spare us the double standard.
SenRandPaul speaks on this at a Senate Homeland Security Committee today👇
x.com/senrandpaul/st…
The Left spent years screaming that Trump was “illegitimate”—Hillary, Jimmy Carter, House Dems… all of them.
But, both parties have a bad habit of being sore losers.
The real threat isn’t just election denial, it’s when sore losers weaponize the government to get their way.
Thank you DNIGabbard for trying to hold these deep state operatives accountable.
FOLLOW TULSI T GABBARD!!
