DOGE is now a 3-Headed MONSTER With the Addition of Rand Paul

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is now a three-man crew. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is joining the frugal two of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy for an unstoppable trio.

“We’ve never had a [team] like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.” – Rand Paul on X

If everything goes according to plan, Paul will help DOGE cut wasteful government spending. The end game is to balance the budget and pay down the growing national debt.

DOGE is Starting With Government-Financed Media

Elon Musk recently shared the news that DOGE will eliminate $500 million of funding for public broadcasting. The funds will be cut off from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, meaning National Public Radio or NPR for short.

However, that half a billion is just a drop in the bucket considering the nation’s $35 trillion debt. DOGE is also trimming government spending by defunding Planned Parenthood. The pro-choice group will soon be out of $300 million of taxpayer dollars.

Rand Paul’s Government Wish List is Becoming a Reality

Paul’s annual Festivus list will undoubtedly be referenced in the months and weeks ahead. The Kentucky Senator’s annual wish list for cuts highlights the most egregious government waste.

As an example, the list inspired DOGE’s recent highlighting of how absurd it is for the government to spend $1 million on cocaine experiments. The Feds have spent nearly seven figures to determine if cocaine causes Japanese quail to be aroused.

This is just one example of how Paul’s oversight of government will help DOGE trim Uncle Sam’s fat.

Paul Might Soon Become the Face of DOGE

Elon Musk is the busiest man in the world. Vivek Ramaswamy will likely run for the presidency again in 2028. There is a good chance that Paul will eventually become the head of DOGE.

If Paul ends up as the man in charge of DOGE, it will likely be as a result of his aforementioned Festivus list. The list was recently used to highlight a study in which the federal government spent $100,000 researching sunfish aggression. Though hard to believe, the Feds wanted to determine if tequila or gin made sunfish more hostile.

Paul also points out the federal government spent $750,000 of our money to determine the accuracy of Neil Armstrong’s famous moon quote. DOGE recently highlighted that the study analyzing the “One small step for man” line proved inconclusive.

One has to wonder if the money spent on government projects is being laundered to corrupt individuals. It looks like government officials are paying their friends to conduct frivolous studies and research that serve no purpose.

Paul Wants to Cut off the Government Spending Spigot

Paul and DOGE recently shared a clip in which the Kentucky Senator points out that a whopping $2 million of taxpayer dollars was spent on analyzing aquatic life. The Maine project centered on the construction of a shellfish and kelp nursery.

“$1.5 million to encourage video gaming in New York. … We might be better off spending 1.5 million to discourage kids from a playing video games. … $388,000 for Columbia University … $249,000 for the Baltimore Symphony, give money to all the symphonies.” – Kentucky Senator Rand Paul

Paul will draw inspiration from Ramaswamy who recently made the media rounds touting the complete “deletion” of several government agencies.

“Over the last 40 years, even conservatives, we’ve talked a big game for 40 years about cutting the federal government, about reducing the scope of the federal government. Politicians haven’t been able to do it. And so Elon and I, we’re not politicians. We’re businessmen. We’re coming at it from the outside. Sometimes, if you go inside, you become native to the system.” – Vivek Ramaswamy

Government Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Must Come to an End

Though DOGE might not be successful in deleting entire government agencies as Congress stands in the way, it can trim the fat. There is no denying that federal contractors have exploited our government.

Paul and Ramaswamy are pushing for significant spending reductions including employee terminations at numerous federal agencies. At the very least, the department is likely to terminate government employees who refuse to work in a formal office setting.

At the moment 1.1 million federal government employees work from home or are eligible to do so. Do the math and you’ll find this figure equates to nearly half of all federal government employees.

Moving forward, Americans can expect sizeable cuts for federal contractors and other parties that overbill the collective we call government.

As long as DOGE finds partners within Congress, the department will achieve its aim: returning to highly efficient small government that primarily focuses on national defense.

