How COVID-19 Killed the TRUTH & Devastated America

Government Overreach and Lasting Harm: Stephen Nekhaila on COVID-19, Libertarianism, and the Path Forward

Get 50% off for 1 year

Kurt Wallace interviewed Stephen Nekhaila, the newly elected chair of the Libertarian National Committee (LNC), delving into the profound and ongoing impacts of the government’s response to COVID-19.

Joined in spirit by libertarian-leaning figures like Senator Rand Paul and Representative Thomas Massie, who have long criticized government overreach, Nekhaila offered a scathing critique of the pandemic-era policies that he believes have inflicted massive harm on Americans—economically, socially, and psychologically—while benefiting entrenched interests like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Big Pharma, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Wallace framed the discussion with pointed observations, emphasizing the betrayal felt by many Americans:

“The government overspends and it violates civil liberties and it violates our sovereignty.”

The Devastating Fallout of COVID-19 Lockdowns

The interview quickly turned to Nekhaila’s firsthand experience during the COVID-19 lockdowns, which he described as both economically disastrous and socially corrosive. Recalling the abrupt closures in March 2020, he painted a vivid picture of Key West on St. Patrick’s Day: “At 5 p.m., the government decided we’re all shut down.” His Wendy’s on Duval Street, typically bustling, was crippled by inconsistent rules—

“What made sense during COVID era? Absolutely nothing,” - Nekhaila

Get 50% off for 1 year