J6 “Convict” Says a Reckoning is Coming

Before MAGA voters came out in force to vote for President-elect Donald Trump in a landslide victory, there was another kind of American hero–those who fought for freedom, the freedom that relies on fair elections. For their efforts, the federal government hunted these men and women down and put them in jail.

No matter what you think about J6, it obviously wasn’t an insurrection. For one thing, no one was charged with that crime. For another, why would a group of insurrectionists in the most armed nation on earth show up at the Capitol armed with megaphones and umbrellas?

And why would they bring grandmothers and kids along?

That’s what Treniss Evans conveyed in an interview with Shemane Nugent on Real America’s Voice. Nugent had Evans on to talk about his new book Call It Insurrection, Comrade: January 6th—None Dare Call It Justice.

Treniss Evans was there on J6. He made his way inside the Capitol. Was he trying to overthrow the U.S. Government? If you think about it, the proposition that J6 was an insurrection is absurd and the people who promote it are obviously trying to dupe the American public.

Retired General Michael Flynn–who knows a lot about the weaponization of the Department of Justice and the lawfare it relies on–wrote, “Treniss Evans stands as an unwavering beacon of truth in the tumultuous aftermath of January 6th.”

Americans have been thirsting for truth for a long while, and some have died from it. Jesus thirsted too. Leftists hate truth as much as the Pharisees who wanted Jesus dead and are as clueless as the Roman soldier who gave Jesus vinegar to quench his thirst for the salvation of souls.

Simply put, J6 was a demonstration that got out of hand because the truth had been obscured. The election was, in fact, unconstitutional. States such as Pennsylvania changed election rules without legislative approval, which is against the state's constitution. That fact alone could have changed the election outcome by making it unfair.

No matter which way you slice it, the 2020 election was–at the very least–highly suspect. Government officials and judges put their heads in the sand and caused distrust to breed like a sexed-up colony of rabbits. The demonstration at the Capitol on J6 wasn't only warranted, it was necessary. That it got out of hand is unfortunate, but that doesn't make it an insurrection.

No law enforcement officers died in the line of duty on J6. There was property damage, but it was nowhere near the scale of the BLM riots in 2020 that caused $1-2 billion in damage.

During the BLM protests, “574 were declared riots with violence and other criminal acts.” Over 2,000 law enforcement officers were injured during the first weeks of the “protests”.

According to The Hill, “Capitol Police reported 114 officers were injured on Jan. 6, 2021.” Granted, that’s 114 too many–the demonstration got out of hand due to the historical and emotional gravity of the situation and the fact that Vice President Pence failed to abide by his duty to ensure a fair election had occurred–but it pales in comparison to the BLM riots that look a lot more like an insurrection than J6 ever could.

In short, J6 looks more like a minor scuffle than the all-out warfare of the BLM chaos. So why all the attention on J6?

Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to relentlessly pursue people who participated in J6 "whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on democracy."

Garland went so far as to compare J6 to the War of 1812 when the British Army burned the Capitol, the President’s house, and other public buildings in 1814. Garland’s sense of history is as delusional as the FBI going after Traditional Catholics for being radical right-wing threats to America.

And Then There Was Pelosi

Why has the government gone to great lengths to paint the J6 riots as an insurrection? Trump Derangement Syndrome has something to do with it, but could hatred and fear of Trump cause big-level government officials to engineer a riot so they could call it an insurrection? Ask Treniss Evans.

The biased J6 Committee was so brazenly committed to creating the illusion of an insurrection that newly appointed U.N. Ambassador and former House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik said, “As I said from day one, Nancy Pelosi’s sham January 6th Committee was illegitimate and unconstitutional. It should come as a surprise to no one that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney’s fake committee illegally deleted records of their sham investigation and obstructed justice.”

Over at the FBI, they can't even remember how many paid informants it had on the ground on J6. Do you believe that?

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi even admitted that it was her fault the National Guard wasn’t at the Capitol on J6.

These actions taken together look more like a combination of Maoism and Stalinism tempered by Critical Theory and cooked over a fire of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Can you say, “Hello, Comrade”? The Leftists seem to be demanding as much.

If it smells like a fish and flip-flops like one when it is pulled out of the swamp, it’s fishy for sure. The Left’s subterfuge and shadow play around the 2020 election and J6 are on their own enough to cause American unease to boil over. We are a free people and we aim to keep that way.

People who are lied to for too long either acquiesce and fall into a kind of stupor or they demand the truth. Patriots demand the truth. It’s that simple.

KISS

Treniss Evans was sentenced to 3 years of probation, including 20 days of intermittent incarceration, and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $500 in restitution for “knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building.”

The sentence does not reflect the hell he went through for showing up at J6 to demand the truth. Armed FBI agents raided Evans’ family and put guns to his son's head because he was there on J6.

For what? Trespassing.

On J6, while outside the Capitol, Evans spoke through the megaphone: “I don’t support looting, I don’t support violence, I support a peaceful protest to put them on notice that we the people demand justice,” he told the crowd. Justice and truth go hand in hand. Without one, you can't get to the other.

Evans then stepped through a broken window into the Senate Wing of the Capitol building. Does that deserve having a gun put to your son’s head?

Evans still has a megaphone. This time it's the written word. The truth is a simple matter more often than not. Evans tells his story in Call It Insurrection, Comrade: January 6th.

If you’re sick of all the smoke and mirrors used by the feds concerning J6, the book is a breath of fresh air.

