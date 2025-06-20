Rand Paul: Debt, Liberty, and Accountability for Washington

Get 60% off for 1 year

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has been in the crosshairs of X posters as of late, but he is one of the few politicians who consistently expose waste, defend liberty, and hold Washington accountable.

He’s told mainstream media that America is broke, and he called out Fauci when the origins of COVID and gain-of-function research were still being lied about by the NIH director and his team of imbeciles.

There’s also caterwauling from Paul regarding how Congress has abdicated its responsibilities, but he couldn’t be more correct.

Posters like Hannah Cox refute the detractors, claiming, “This hack [another poster] is mad Rand won’t sell us further into debt slavery.”

Rand Paul Was the OG for Government Accountability Before DOGE

When Elon Musk and his department of Government Efficiency team started to uncover government fraud and waste, it wasn’t a surprise to Rand Paul. He’s been putting out an annual “Festivus” report for years now, which details some of our government’s most egregiously insane spending. Paul named over $1 trillion in waste in government programs and allocations, like:

$10 billion to maintain, lease, and furnish mostly empty buildings owned by the Fed.

$12 million for a Las Vegas pickleball complex, granted money by the Department of the Interior.

$4.8 million on Ukrainian influencers funded by the Department of State

$3 million for “Girl-Centered Climate Action” in Brazil, funded by the Department of State.

$10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for “Beards on Ice,” a climate change, transgender-themed, ice-skating drag show.

$1.5 million spent by the National Institutes of Health on electroshock therapy for kittens to research motion sickness.

$10.8 million to study if electroshock therapy can address erectile dysfunction and constipation by the Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

$419,470 spent by the Department of Health and Human Services to find out if lonely rats do more cocaine than happy rats.

$15 million for new furniture in empty federal offices, which was later determined to be the company of the wife of a sitting Congressman.

$8 million given to a Florida man via COVID-19 relief funds, which he then used to purchase a private island.

People like the Data Republican have also made a big noise about government fraud and waste, with detailed charts showing just how many people are in on the grift.

Is this why they’re trashing Rand Paul on social media, saying he never does anything and just runs his mouth? Why then were people so excited when Elon Musk started to reveal the same kind of theft and waste of taxpayer dollars? The mainstream press published articles detailing the “war on waste” with accolades.

If people like Paul, Musk, Massie, and the purposefully anonymous Data Republican, don’t raise awareness about the true level of absurdity we’ve gotten to with America’s finances, and the over $37 trillion in debt we’re dealing with, we can’t exactly lead the world in a Golden Age.

If what Rand Paul has been pointing out isn’t of concern or real, then why did the DOGE team just cancel 111 wasteful contracts that were costing American taxpayers $790 million for the Department of Energy to have “coaching for senior executives.” And why did DOGE help to uncover that USAID is just one massive money laundering scheme?

Speak Up or Shut Up

Does Rand Paul pass a lot of bills? No. But he also doesn’t give us 1000-page omnibus bills filled with pork and runaway spending. He doesn’t sign bills that do this to Americans, and he seems to gain favor from Kentuckians, who’ve elected him into his seat since 2011. Without people who are willing to blow the whistle when the government assumes too much power, and spends as if they’ve no one to be accountable to, then we have no hope for this country. Speaking up is a first step. Now if they can just start taking people to courts and jailing them for their criminal behavior.

Get 60% off for 1 year