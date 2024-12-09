Rand Paul Will Refer Fauci to DOJ for Immediate Prosecution

Get 25% off forever

25% off for a Christmas without Fauci.

Rand Paul Will Slap CRIMINAL Charges on DR. Fauci

Paul recently expressed the desire to criminally charge Fauci while on the Jesse Kelly show

If Rand Paul has his way, he’ll refer Dr. Fauci to the Department of Justice on criminal charges. The power move will occur as soon as Pam Bondi is confirmed as the nation’s new Attorney General.

We might be only a month or two away from a potential trial of the century.

Why Rand Paul is so Angry With Dr. Fauci

Paul referred Fauci to the Department of Justice, alleging he lied to Congress. The referral raises the question of whether Fauci provided funding for gain-of-funding research in China.

It appears Fauci used American taxpayer dollars to pay for the research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. The alleged payments were made when Fauci was in charge of the National Institutes of Health.

Paul’s referral mandates a follow-up investigation. It is possible that a comprehensive investigation might lead to the uncovering of evidence that proves Fauci is a criminal. However, there is also the potential that the nation’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, will deny the request.

“If you happened to walk in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, you might get 10 years in prison. But if you’re responsible for funding research that led to a pandemic and killed 15 million people, and then you lied about it to Congress, then nothing happens to you.” – Paul

Paul insists Fauci lied to the nation and Congress. It appears Fauci told those lies to cover up his alleged diabolical gain-of-function research carried out by Chinese scientists.

The worst part is the criminal activity was paid for with our tax dollars.

Fauci is Denying Everything

Fauci and the National Institutes of Health are now in defense mode. Both insist they did not use American taxpayer dollars for the controversial research. When pressed on the matter, Fauci responded with the following:

“The National Institutes of Health has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” – Dr. Fauci

Paul, a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine and former doctor, then retorted with a question. The Kentucky Senator asked Fauci if he would like to take the opportunity to retract the statement for posterity’s sake.

“You are aware it is a crime to lie to Congress.” – Paul in a heated exchange with Dr. Fauci

Fauci refused to retract his words, choosing to digress into how he has never told a lie to Congress.

Fauci even went on to insinuate that Paul didn’t know what he was talking about and if anyone was lying, it was the Kentucky Senator.

Get 25% off forever

The Ball Will Soon be in Pam Bondi’s Court

The focus now shifts to Pam Bondi. Paul’s sending of a formal criminal referral sets the stage for the nation’s new Attorney General to act. Bondi’s decision to move forward with an investigation will shape the course of justice.

“I write to urge the United States Department of Justice to open an investigation into testimony made to the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on May 11, 2021.” – Rand Paul

Paul’s correspondence also included important information about the details of Fauci’s alleged gain-of-function research. Paul highlights how Richard Ebright, a revered molecular biologist, noted that the Wuhan lab’s research conforms with gain-of-function research.

“He’s lying about whether or not he funded gain-of-function research, and yes, he should be punished.” – Rand Paul in reference to Dr. Fauci

It appears that Fauci’s virus is the result of man made interference in which coronavirus spike genes were combined with components of a viral respiratory disease (SARS). The ensuing concoction was COVID-19, a virus not found in nature but made within a lab to spread throughout humanity.

Rand Paul is on the Warpath

Though the legacy media hasn’t covered it, the Justice Department refused Paul’s request for a perjury investigation. The investigation was to be made into Dr. Fauci’s potential perjury when testifying before Congress.

Paul is adamant that the United States has a justice system with two tiers. The top tier is for agents of the state, such as Fauci, who essentially have indemnity.

The bottom tier of justice is for common people, meaning everyday citizens who pay taxes to fund the beltway dysfunction.

We are now more than three years out from Paul’s initial demand for a probe into Fauci. Fauci is still a free man. However, Fauci’s freedom might be temporary.

The alliance of Paul with Trump, RFK Jr., and Pam Bondi might pave a path toward justice. That justice will take the form of an in-depth investigation into Dr. Fauci’s crimes against humanity.

Let’s hope Fauci spends the rest of his days in prison.

Get 25% off forever