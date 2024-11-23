"The King Dude" says Ron Paul and DOGE are a Real Threat to the Bureaucracy

Would you like more great interviews from the most prominent members of the Rand Paul Revolution? Believe me, more great interviews are coming soon!

DOGE Might Hire Ron Paul to SAVE America

The trio of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron Paul might be enough to cut government spending to the bare minimum

The newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) might soon include none other than Ron Paul. Paul, the father of Kentucky Senator Rand, is famous for his third-party presidential run back in 2008.

Ron Paul to the Rescue

Though Ron Paul lost his presidential bid, he is permanently seared into the memories of Americans ages 30 and older. Paul’s unconventional approach to governance is characterized by minimalism, pragmatism, and refreshing honesty.

It looks like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will consult with Paul when operating DOGE. Paul has valuable insight and ideas into how to pare back federal government spending.

Though there is some bureaucratic red tape in the way of major spending cuts, DOGE’s suggestions are guaranteed to save Americans plenty of money. Alterations to federal outlays will pave a path toward reduced spending and possibly even a balanced budget.

The pressing question is whether DOGE will eventually be able to make a dent in the nation’s ever-expanding debt. The DOGE trio might be able to convince lawmakers to reduce spending on three-letter agencies, especially if Paul makes the pitch.

Paul, a beltway renegade, just might have enough political cachet to change minds in the hallowed halls of Congress.

Ron Paul Deserves a Second Chance

If Americans elected Paul to the presidency in 2008, the United States would be a completely different place today. Paul’s ideas range from ending the federal reserve to returning the nation’s currency to the gold standard, and axing a wide array of government agencies.

“I thank President Trump for making sure that Elon Musk and I are in a position to start the mass deportations of millions of unelected federal bureaucrats out of the D.C. bureaucracy." – Vivek Ramaswamy

Ideally, Paul would highlight the most egregious forms of bureaucracy ripe for elimination and Musk would take a chainsaw to them. The American government reformation project of 2025 would be similar to that occurring in Javier Milei’s Argentina.

Paul Remembers When America was Great

Born in the 1930s, Ron Paul has a unique perspective. Paul remembers the days of limited government interference, tariff funding of government, and the nuclear family.

America was great all the way up until the early aughts. We’ve been in a tailspin since 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2008. If Paul were elected after the recession hit, we would no longer be tethered to a corrupt federal reserve.

Ideally, Paul would convince Musk, Ramaswamy, and D.C. lawmakers to end the federal reserve altogether. The elimination of the federal reserve in combination with all three-letter agencies would provide a golden opportunity to cut taxes. Tax cuts stimulate the economy.

Paul’s ax-chopping of the federal bureaucracy might eventually culminate in decentralization of power to the states. Such a federalist approach in which state governments have more power would reduce the federal tax burden and address the nation’s $35 trillion debt.

Individual states could easily handle the work of the FBI, ATF, and possibly even the NSA. Though the CIA appears to be necessary for gathering foreign intelligence, it is one of the few essential three-letter agencies.

Paul Might Recommend Moving Lawmaking out of DC

There are some rumblings that President-elect Donald Trump is fond of the idea of shifting America’s federal lawmaking body out of the beltway. Trump reportedly likes the idea of relocating portions of the federal government to the Midwest.

Paul might recommend a transition of federal operations to his home of Texas or a nearby state in the “heart of it all” such as Ohio, Kansas, or Arkansas. Such a shift would be cost-effective as land, buildings, operations, and life in general are cheaper in the center of the country.

More importantly, a relocation of the federal government to the nation’s center would put lawmakers back in touch with everyday Americans. Federal lawmakers would reconnect with the backbone of the country that works in manufacturing plants and grows the crops.

Such a reconnection would foster a better understanding of the average American’s perspective. Ron and Rand Paul are among the minority of politicians who understand what average Americans value: individual agency, personal liberty, and most importantly, small government.

Be Patient as DOGE Takes Shape

Though Ron Paul might not end up working for DOGE, he can inspire it from afar. Paul will indirectly transmit ideas through his son, Rand, or even by way of social media.

As is often said, patience is a virtue. DOGE might not make a meaningful impact in its first year or even across Trump’s next term. However, as long as the agency remains in existence, it will gradually reshape America in the vision of Ron Paul.