The Thank You, Dr. Fauci Documentary Cuts to the TRUTH of the Pandemic

There are at least two sides to every story. Those who believe the government COVID-19 pandemic narrative have a narrow field of vision. A new documentary called Thank You, Dr. Fauci is revealing the truth about the pandemic.

COVID-19 was all About Manipulation

Though there is no guarantee the new Fauci documentary is rooted in truth, it appears to have some merit. The film’s director, Jenner Furst, makes it clear that government corruption led to the formation and release of the COVID-19 virus.

The overarching theme in the aftermath of the pandemic is the need to shrink government. We also need to make the government more transparent in the spirit of bettering the human condition.

“We had 15 days to slow the spread that turned into a year of lost liberty. What metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get more freedom?" – Congressman Jim Jordan questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci

The documentary addresses the federal government narrative that Covid naturally spawned from a Wuhan animal market. The uncomfortable truth no one but those committed to integrity want to know is that Dr. Fauci spent most of his 54-year career deceiving the public.

Fauci played a central role in the biggest coverup in our government’s history. His negligence led to widespread death, masking, lockdowns, and social distancing. These outcomes could have been avoided if Fauci bypassed the opportunity to fund and explore gain-of-function research.

Furst Wants Answers

Furst, an award-winning documentarian, is on the hunt for answers from Fauci. In particular, Furst took a deep dive into the origins of the virus. However, Fauci and his crew of scientists refused to cooperate during the filming of the documentary.

The investigative film included the analysis of hundreds of thousands of pages containing information from scientific and government documents. Furst went to the extent of interviewing virologists, previous government officials, whistleblowers, and intelligence analysts.

“I would not give my kid one of these COVID shots. Just one example of their unscientific approach to the data: they don’t differentiate the ‘previously infected’ from those who’ve never been infected when characterizing the risks and benefits of the shots.” – Representative Thomas Massie responding to the CDC push to vaccinate all children six months or older

The best part about the Fauci documentary is that it isn’t partisan. Furst’s objectivity depoliticizes the pandemic, providing a completely objective point of view. He deserves praise for his willingness to speak truth to power as doing so jeopardizes his safety and that of his family.

The Humanitarian Documentary the World Needs

It is high time that someone got to the bottom of the pandemic. However, if you search for “Thank You, Dr. Fauci” on the web, you’ll find a couple negative reviews.

Some of those reviews contain highly politicized language that frames the documentary as a political hit piece Others argue that the documentary didn’t scrutinize Fauci to the extent expected.

Those who’ve taken the time to write unbiased reviews of the documentary insist it is a humanitarian take on the pandemic as opposed to a political one. In fact, some parts of the investigative documentary are even somewhat sympathetic toward Fauci.

No one can say for certain whether Fauci is a nefarious pawn of a global cabal or a science geek with a strong intellectual curiosity. In reality, he is likely both.

The Moral of the Fauci Story

Give Thank You, Dr. Fauci a watch and you’ll likely agree it has a clear message: power corrupts and the reach of government has become much too extensive.

Even those with a seemingly well calibrated moral compass are likely to become somewhat corrupt when in a position of power. Fauci shouldn’t have been empowered to conduct gain-of-function research.

Instead of prioritizing the collective interest as director of the National Institutes of Health, Fauci selfishly prioritized himself. The most shocking aspect of Fauci’s career is how the legacy media framed him as a benevolent altruist.

Fauci was anything but a public servant. Rather, he was a traitor to people across the world.

If you are on the fence as to whether Thank You, Dr. Fauci is worth a watch, consider the fact that there are rumblings about its censorship. An online search of the title reveals Meta has allegedly gone as far as banning the documentary’s trailer.

It looks like Furst’s investigative piece cuts a little too close to the truth. That’s exactly why it’s worth a watch.